A 30 year old man was arrested on a felony charge of online enticement of a minor after sending sexually explicit messages to a 13-year-old girl over Instagram.
Jonas Henry, of Venetie, sent a total of 75 messages to the victim between January 2020 and May 2021. Henry was arrested on July 10.
The incident came to light in late May, when the first chief of Venetie notified Alaska State Troopers that a third party had provided him with the messages. The chief, Paul Tritt, identified the perpetrator as Henry through photos, according to charging documents.
The messages were sent over the social media platform Instagram from an account with the name Wolf.Native, which Tritt said was a nickname of Henry’s. The account was registered to an email address with a picture matching that of Henry’s Alaska ID.
In messages sent over the course of nearly a year and a half, Henry repeatedly asked the girl to meet up and cuddle as well as more explicit requests for a sexual relationship. He also asked that she keep his requests a secret. When interviewed, the girl stated that she recognized Henry but had not seen the messages until shortly before they were brought to the attention of Tritt.
Henry was contacted by the Fairbanks Police Department after officers received a report that he was drinking and attempting to get 12- and 13-year-old girls to go to the movies with him, according to charging documents.
In an interview with troopers, Henry admitted the messages came from his Instagram account and that he “had a crush” on the girl. Moreover, he confessed that he wanted to have sex with her even though he knew she was about 14 years old.
“[Henry] stated that he was fascinated with the movie ‘Pocahontas’ because the man was in his 20s and the girl was only 14,” the charging document reads. Henry admitted that he was a “lonely, horny, young man,” and knew he should not have contacted the girl or have asked her to have sex with him, charging documents stated.
