A man suspected of possessing and distributing child pornography was employed as a substitute teacher at public schools in Fairbanks from 2018 until late March, according to the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District.
Reuben Spencer, 28, is charged with of one count of distributing child pornography and 14 counts of possessing it. Distributing is a class B felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and possessing is a class C felony, punishable by up to five years in prison. Authorities announced the accusations against Spencer last week.
According to court documents, authorities were alerted in December 2021 of a child pornography download in the Fairbanks area. In February, General Communication Inc. (GCI) identified the internet subscriber as Spencer.
The following month, on March 21, agents from Homeland Security Investigations and the Alaska State Troopers technical crimes unit contacted Spencer at his Fairbanks home. Spencer reportedly admitted that he “possessed child pornography image and video files of children ranging from as young as five years old to teenagers,” according to the criminal complaint.
In a Monday letter to families, the district disclosed that Spencer passed a background check and was terminated weeks ago after public education officials learned about pending charges related to child pornography from law enforcement.
"As is the practice for all new hires at the school district, a background check is completed that includes fingerprinting and review of an FBI database. Spencer’s background check results showed no prior criminal convictions," reads the letter, signed by Karen Melin, chief school administrator.
"District records show that in the past year Spencer has worked only in high schools," Melin added. The letter asks families with information about the investigation to contact law enforcement.
On social media, Spencer claimed that he had previously worked at Camp Li-Wa, a summer camp located outside of Fairbanks for children ages 5-18. Director Chris Gillespie said the camp does not have records of employment for Spencer.
“Our digital records go back I think seven years, he’s not in that,” said Gillespie. “We have no record of him at all in anything.”
“All of the people, when they work for us, go through background checks. If he was here, he would have been background checked,” he said.
According to court documents, a teenager reported possible sexual abuse of a minor involving Spencer in 2019. The investigation revealed that no crime was committed because the girl, age 16 at the time, engaged in consensual sex with Spencer, age 25 at the time. The age of consent in the state of Alaska is 16.
Spencer was arrested in connection with Operation Northern Solstice, a multi-agency investigation responsible for serving 45 search warrants, discovering digital evidence of child pornography on 17 items and confiscating more than 80 items "suspected of containing child pornography."
The operation included Alaska State Troopers, Anchorage Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Special Agents.
The state of Alaska is prosecuting the case against Spencer. Online court records show that he posted $5,000 bail.
A records check showed that Spencer has not faced previous criminal charges in the state of Alaska.