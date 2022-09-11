An overcast sky and sprinkling rain did nothing to dampen the spirit for a small army of pink-clad women and men as they hit the trail Saturday morning from Graehl Park. Most had warmed up with exercises moments before and were full of energy.
The purpose: Making strides against breast cancer and to raise money for research, treatment and awareness of the disease, said Angela Merkle, event organizer and development manager for the American Cancer Society in Alaska.
The Making Strides event, sponsored this year by Kinross Fort Knox, also featured vendor booths and resources for patients, caregivers and survivors.
Making Strides 5Kers found themselves greeted on the other side the William Ransom Wood Memorial Pedestrian Bridge with flowers and a serenading by the Fairbanks Sweet Adelines.
“All funds go back to the American Cancer Society, except they’re restricted to breast cancer so that we ensure we’re helping local patients,” Merkle said. She added all funds raised in Alaska ACS events “stay in Alaska.”
Merkle said the American Cancer Society has had a presence in Fairbanks for about 15 years, starting off with its Relay for Life event before branching into a Making Strides event.
“It’s been very successful,” Merkle said. “It’s really a celebration of the survivors and thrivers and fighters.”
Funds are in part used to help provide assistance for transportation, lodging and — if treatment requires medical appointments in the Lower 48 — airfare.
A cancer survivor who was diagnosed at 19, Merkle said the events are important for both raising awareness and resources to help local patients.
Merkle said being diagnosed with and going through treatment for breast cancer can be a difficult experience for anyone.
“Especially at 19, it can be difficult,” Merkle said. “Most 19-year-olds are trying to figure out what they want to be with the rest of their life, while I was trying figure out if there was going to be a ‘rest of my life.’”
She said she endured “because I had an amazing support system.”
“Alaska may be the biggest state but we have the closest communities, and I had the best support system within my community and my family and friends,” Merkle said. “After I was in remission, I really wanted to give back and see how we could help our state. I’ve been fortunate to be a volunteer with the American Cancer Society for 10 years and to be on staff.”
