An overcast sky and sprinkling rain did nothing to dampen the spirit for a small army of pink-clad women and men as they hit the trail Saturday morning from Graehl Park. Most had warmed up with exercises moments before and were full of energy.

The purpose: Making strides against breast cancer and to raise money for research, treatment and awareness of the disease, said Angela Merkle, event organizer and development manager for the American Cancer Society in Alaska.

