A Seattle man was convicted on three drug charges Dec. 22, including one first-degree and two second-degree counts of misconduct involving a controlled substance, according to an Alaska Department of Law news release.

Cody Michael Stockton, 32, was considered by Alaska law enforcement to be a main supplier of methamphetamine and heroin for the Fairbanks area.

