A Seattle man was convicted on three drug charges Dec. 22, including one first-degree and two second-degree counts of misconduct involving a controlled substance, according to an Alaska Department of Law news release.
Cody Michael Stockton, 32, was considered by Alaska law enforcement to be a main supplier of methamphetamine and heroin for the Fairbanks area.
Alaska State Troopers, North Pole Police Department, Fairbanks Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Agency led an investigation to uncover a drug ring led by Stockton under the alias “Randell Mailloux,” according to the release.
Law enforcement in February 2021 intercepted two large packages from Seattle to Fairbanks each carrying more than 400 grams of methamphetamine that were linked to Stockton.
Drugs were also being transported under a system involving a woman who recruited and trained other women to transport narcotics in their body cavities on flights, according to court documents.
The women would carry three to six ounces of heroin twice a week to Fairbanks.
Investigators in April traveled to Seattle in a joint effort with the DEA and the Tukwila Police Department. DEA agents found drug paraphernalia in Stockton’s car and counterfeit Percocet pills on his girlfriend.
Agents also located more 100 pills containing fentanyl and aspartame in Stockton’s home during a warranted search.
“This case was really due to the efforts of the Fairbanks HIDTA team,” said Assistant Attorney General Katholyn Runnels. “It was their work on this that resulted in a strong case for prosecution and ultimately led to the conviction.”
Stockton was extradited to Alaska for prosecution and trial and faces sentencing in May. He faces between 5 and 99 years for the first-degree counts and up to 20 years on each of the second-degree counts.
Alaska State Trooper Lt. Tony Wegrzyn, deputy commander for the Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit said Alaska law enforcement and their partner agencies continue to aggressively investigate drug activity in the state and hold those responsible accountable.
“This case should serve as a warning to anyone that is considering trafficking narcotics in Alaska — know that sooner or later law enforcement will catch up to you,” Wegrzyn said.
