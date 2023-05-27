For the past week, Fairbanks North Star Borough’ transportation manager Dey Johnson has been collecting comments and feedback on what types of cuts MACS Transit riders would like to see.
She has already visited North Pole for morning and night meetings on Tuesday and recently wrapped up dual meetings in Fairbanks Wednesday and Friday. The information she’s collecting will be used to shape what — if any — cuts for MACS Transit would like in the future.
Johnson explained at Thursday’s public meeting that the information sessions — along with an online survey are different from previous year route reductions. It’s not about money, it’s about drivers.
“Partly because of the Borough Assembly and with our payroll funding, we are fully funded,” Johnson said. “We really need drivers and we are trying to have some foresight if we have to make cuts.”
Johnson added the borough doesn’t want to cut service.
“We want to hire drivers and get back to our normal services,” Johnson said.
The borough needs eight drivers for the MACS Transit, about 25% of its workforce, to prevent cuts and restore previously cut services.
Saturday service, she added, adheres to union agreements stipulating how days off are arranged and what shifts they work. Federal and state guidelines also regulate how long drivers are behind the wheel and the distance they drive.
Johnson noted the borough has tried recruiting efforts, including wage increases and offering to pay for a successful applicant’s commercial driver’s license training.
“It takes time,” Johnson said.
MACS Transit has already suspended Saturday service and cut in the afternoon the Grey Line, which runs from UAF Wood Center over Farmer’s Loop to Fred Meyer East.
Survey questions include preferred service hours for the Orange Line, removal of an entire line for restoration of a Saturday route, and preferred route for Saturday service.
Orange Line, which runes from the downtown Transit Center to Fred Meyer West and back, has a specific place because the borough once considered cutting mid-day service because parts of it overlap with other routes. However, the route services Jillian Square residents and students at Access Alaska and University of Alaska Career and Technical College.
If midday service were split, people who had appointments would end up waiting or need a ride.
The Orange and Grey lines also have a dual eastbound/westbound service, with two buses operating on the line at all times. Johnson noted an option could be to cut one of the buses, but it extends the wait time.
Some routes are grant-funded to begin with before the borough gauges if there will be enough riders to support it after the money runs out. If not, it’s eliminated, such as the Black Line in 2017 which ran to Salcha, Two Rivers and Eielson.
Johnson said the borough doesn’t want to make cuts period. And if it must, “we don’t want to base it just on ridership.”
“A lot of the outlying areas might not have a lot of ridership, but we want to bring them into town and be able to provide them that service,” Johnson said. “The borough is so large and we already aren’t able to service a lot of it.”
Discontinuing a line in an outlying area could effectively isolate people who depend on the bus to access services in Fairbanks and North Pole.”
Johnson added deleting an entire bus line affects the Van Tran service, which is used to to meet the demands of residents with physical, cognitive or sensory disabilities.
Van Tran serves as a complimentary service to the MACS Transit fixed line, which must operate on a specific distance per federal guidelines.
“If we deleted Grey Line, for example, everyone who uses Van Tran along that route would be ineligible,” Johnson said.
The borough’s current approach to evaluate potential cuts will enable MACS Transit to maintain a reliable service, even if it’s reduced.
“We have a strong ridership that includes people who choose to use public transportation for whatever reason,” Johnson said. “Then we have another population who use it every day to go to work and, if it’s taken away, will have to make some serious choices.”
Winter service, she said, requires buses to run on a tight schedule due to cold temperatures.
Fairbanks resident Max Plichta rides Yellow Line every weekday as a necessity to get to work. He said an injury left him unable to drive, so the bus “is my daily driver.” Plitcha said he chose his home’s location based on bus access.
He said if any cuts could be made, to perhaps keep morning service and adjust the Yellow line for other overlapping afternoon lines.
“I realize the reality of things, but that would at least give us the ability to use it in the morning,” Plictha said. “Otherwise, I would take cabs and that goes from $40 for a monthly bus pass to $40 a day for cab rides.”
Allen and Mary Nussbaumer, who actively worked for the Grey Line, asked about the survey questions, noting information on daily ridership would have made it easier to answer.
Johnson said the survey design was intentional because ridership numbers don’t tell the whole story.
“I don’t feel it’s like comparing apples to apples because of where you are, especially when school is not in service [in the summer],” Johnson said.
Any forthcoming service changes, she said, would be intended to be user-friendly.
“It’s user-friendly to know if you use the bus for those early morning and evening back-and-forths for work and appointments or in the middle of the day for shopping trips and errands,” Johnson said. “We’re trying to preserve an overall route but not necessarily the frequency of service.”
The online survey will be open through June 30 and is available online at www.fnsb.gov/Transportation. Any changes to service, Johnson said, would be advertised and noticed in advance across different platforms.