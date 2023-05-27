MACS transit

Metropolitan Area Commuter System (MACS) transit buses pull through the Max C. Lyon Transit Center in downtown Fairbanks.

 Eric Engman/News-Miner

For the past week, Fairbanks North Star Borough’ transportation manager Dey Johnson has been collecting comments and feedback on what types of cuts MACS Transit riders would like to see.

She has already visited North Pole for morning and night meetings on Tuesday and recently wrapped up dual meetings in Fairbanks Wednesday and Friday. The information she’s collecting will be used to shape what — if any — cuts for MACS Transit would like in the future.

