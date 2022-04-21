A federal ruling that currently makes masking optional on mass transit systems extends to the Fairbanks North Star Borough Metropolitan Area Commuter System (MACS) Transit and Van Tran, according to a Tuesday advisory from the borough.
“FNSB no longer requires people to wear masks on public transportation (MACS Transit or Van Tran) or transportation hubs,” according to the advisory.
However, the borough advised people to be respectful of “any FNSB employee, MACS Transit, or Van Tran patron who chooses to wear a mask [and] may continue to do so.”
“We are mindful that the CDC recommends that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings,” the advisory states. “All citizens are encouraged to be considerate and patient with others as this action takes shape in our community.”
U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle struck down the federal mask mandate Monday. In a 59-page ruling, Mizelle wrote the CDC guideline violates the Administrative Procedure Act, with the agency failing to prove its decision when implementing the mask mandate.
The ruling was based on a lawsuit filed by Health Freedom Defense Fund, Inc. in 2021 opposing the CDC guideline.
“The court concludes that the mask mandate exceeds the CDC’s statutory authority and violates the procedures required for agency rulemaking under the APA,” Mizelle wrote.
Since the ruling, major airlines moved to remove their mask mandates, including Alaska Airlines. The Transportation Security Administration was also advised to not enforce mandatory mask mandates while all legal options are being pursued.
The Alaska Department of Transportation also updated its policy, removing mask mandates for passengers on the Alaska Marine Highway System ferries and inside terminals. Like local entities, DOT advised people to be respectful of individuals’ choice to continue wearing masks if necessary.
The ruling also follows a CDC decision to extend its mask mandate to May 3 while it reviews data on a new Covid-19 variant that has been driving up cases across the country.
The U.S. Department of Justice appealed the decision Wednesday that it will appeal the judge’s decision in a higher court.
“If CDC concludes that a mandatory order remains necessary for the public’s health after that assessment, the Department of Justice will appeal the district court’s decision,” DOJ spokesman Anthony Coley said in a prepared statement Tuesday.