Fairbanks artist Lyndsi Harris was recently awarded the 2022 Artist of the Year award from the Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce. Harris, who has lived across the West Coast and dabbled in a variety of different mediums, found her niche in both Fairbanks and embroidery on birch bark. Inspired by the natural world, she uses her art and platform as an artist to promote environmental causes.
Harris, who runs the gallery Evolutionary Thread Art, earned the Chamber award for her piece entitled “The Lightbringer,” an embroidered raven on birch bark. A longtime birder, Harris said she had just completed a collection based on birds when she learned about the Chamber’s contest. She decided to submit her raven embroidery because “there was no better piece to embody Fairbanks.”
Ravens have a special importance to Harris, so much so that she even has a raven tattoo. The birds, she said, are “rugged and strong” and “so Alaskan.”
Harris’s initial reaction to receiving the Artist of the Year award was shock.
She said that she was extremely honored both to be selected from a community of strong artists and for the show of support from Fairbanksans.
“It’s absolutely mindblowing to me,” she said.
As icing on the cake, Harris’s work is also featured on the cover of the Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival’s 2022 catalog. Her work “The Dance,” which is of a sandhill crane at Creamer’s Field, is an example of the way that Fairbanks inspires and informs her work. “I’m so in love with how the community appreciates natural beauty” and animals, said Harris.
The public recognition also helped to solidify Harris’s journey as an artist and Fairbanksan. Harris grew up “all over” the West Coast but has lived in Fairbanks on and off for about 35 years. Her father moved to the area when she was young, and she would travel to visit him. “I kind of grew up in North Pole running around the woods,” Harris explained.
She went to college in eastern Washington, earning B.S. and M.S. degrees in biology from Walla Walla University, and moved back to attend the University of Alaska Fairbanks, where she earned an M.Ed. in Education. Harris spent time as a teacher in Alaska, including in Utqiagvik. She stopped working full-time when she had her son, but continues to “teach loosely.” Her husband is in the Army, so the family moved back.
Harris was excited to return, because she loves Fairbanks for its community. The town, she said, is comprised of “people who want to be together and support each other.” She also appreciates the plethora of outdoor activities available around the town. When she is not doing art, Harris enjoys outdoor activities such as paddleboarding, hiking and biking.
Harris was exposed to art from a young age; she grew up watching her mother, a professional cosmetologist, draw and paint. She was intrigued, and began to dabble herself. “I played with pretty much every medium under the sun,” said Harris, who came close to completing an art degree in college.
She picked up embroidery in 2018, when she was pregnant and needed a way to occupy the time. While she can’t explain exactly what sets embroidery apart for her, Harris immediately fell in love with the form of art. As a mother, “you can lose yourself in another person.” Embroidery, she said “kind of kept me going” over the first few years of her son’s life. Embroidery provides a means for Harris to do something for herself; she found solace in the soothing nature of pulling thread through material. “It’s really meditative.”
Soon after she began embroidering, Harris started experimenting with the unique medium of birchbark as a backdrop. It did not take long before her art career “really exploded.” Harris said she is lucky that “people like [my work] as much as me, which is convenient.”
Harris draws much of her inspiration from the natural world; her work combines her love of nature and biology with her artistic talents. Her collections include plants, birds, animals, and Alaska landscapes.
Art is also Harris’s medium for environmental activism. She explained that there is a lot of “environmental trauma,” in the world. This trauma can be hard to address from an informational, or strictly academic standpoint. Art, said Harris, allows people to “look at things in a different way” and appeals to a different–and perhaps broader–audience.
Specifically, she explained, through a depiction of an animal or landscape, people can “visually see why it matters so much” to preserve the natural world. In this way, art provides a means of access for difficult and complex issues.
“I want every exhibit to be a tour of the world,” Harris said. Her goal as an artist is for people to both learn and be inspired by her work. Harris also supports environmental causes by donating her work to different organizations. For example, each month she donates to the Endangered Species Challenge, which highlights one vulnerable species every month. The proceeds support education and efforts to preserve the animals.
To learn more about Harris’s work, visit her gallery, www.evolutionarythread.com/gallery.