Fairbanks Police Lt. Amy Davis recently added to her skill set by attending the FBI National Academy training program in Quantico, Va.

Davis, who is originally from Idaho, started her career in law enforcement almost 13 years ago in Bethel as a patrol officer and left as the acting police chief. Davis has led the detective unit at Fairbanks Police Department since 2020, in addition to supervising the evidence unit and acting as the initiative commander for the drug unit.

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.