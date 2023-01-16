Fairbanks Police Lt. Amy Davis recently added to her skill set by attending the FBI National Academy training program in Quantico, Va.
Davis, who is originally from Idaho, started her career in law enforcement almost 13 years ago in Bethel as a patrol officer and left as the acting police chief. Davis has led the detective unit at Fairbanks Police Department since 2020, in addition to supervising the evidence unit and acting as the initiative commander for the drug unit.
The 11-week-long academy program focused on wellness, leadership, communication, and fitness. During her time there, Davis networked with other law enforcement officers from around the the U.S. and the world, and made lifelong friendships with other officers, some of whom she keeps in touch with on a daily basis.
After physical training each morning, Davis spent most of her day attending classes on essentials for leadership, behavioral analysis, leading major crimes investigations, and communications. communications. Davis said she tailored her coursework to benefit the FPD.
One challenge Davis faced was her public speaking class. She’s not very comfortable with public speaking, but the class definitely helped her improve, she said.
Davis said one of the highlights of her stay at the academy was international night, in which law enforcement officers from other countries shared their culture through food and clothing. Davis also got to swear in Devarjaye “DJ” Daniels — a 10-year old boy with terminal cancer who made it his goal to be sworn in to 100 police departments — as an honorary Fairbanks police officer.
Davis, who graduated from the academy in December, said she brought back communication and leadership skills from the program and learned to better communicate with both her staff and the greater community. Davis credits the experience with giving her a different and mind-opening perspective on leadership.
The FBI National Academy is a training and leadership course for law enforcement officers at the FBI Training Academy in Quantico, Virginia, according to the FBI National Academy Associates Inc. Graduates from this program are referred to as “the best of the best,” the FBINAA said.
Davis was nominated by the City Manager in Bethel before transferring to FPD where she was renominated. She completed a long application which was reviewed by a committee at the FBI Academy.
Over 53,000 law enforcement officers have graduated from the FBI National Academy since it started in 1935. Former graduates from Fairbanks Police Department include Chief Ron Dupee; retired Chiefs Eric Jewkes and Dan Hoffman; retired Deputy Chiefs Brad Johnson and Dan Welborn; and retired Lieutenants Greg Foster and Tara Tippett.
“The whole experience was impactful,” Davis said. “I’m very grateful for the opportunity to go and learn from some of the best instructors in the world.”
