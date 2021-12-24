It has been a hard year of illness, divorce and financial hardship for Kaitlyn Luce, a 23-year-old single mom who works at the Fairbanks Resource Agency.
When co-worker Wendy Cloyd pulled her name in an office Secret Santa gift exchange, Cloyd decided to do something special. That turned into something way bigger than either of them expected.
With the help of friends and acquaintances, Cloyd staged what she described as a “love bomb,” or an outpouring of generosity, including cash, gift cards and a Hefty bag full of Christmas presents.
It could not have come at a better time for Luce, who had lost her zest for life after a troubling medical diagnosis (she declined to disclose it to maintain some privacy but said she is in treatment and the outlook is good); her husband went to jail; and she found herself moving from Fort Wainwright to her parents house to an apartment and then back to her parents place.
“I had zero hope in anything,” Luce said. “I was very negative. I would come to work and people would ask me if I am OK, and I’d be borderline tears.”
Cloyd knows a little bit about hard times after raising four children on her own. And she’s been on both sides of immense generosity.
Once, when Cloyd was living in Colorado almost 20 years ago, it was Christmastime and she didn’t have much money. Another family adopted her family and provided Christmas presents.
In 2019, Cloyd was part of a group of 12 friends who love bombed a waitress at Christmas. They went to breakfast as a big group and each one left a $100 bill for a tip. They called it Shock and Claus. The ring leader had done some investigating beforehand to find a waitress in need.
“The look on her face — I couldn’t stop crying for an hour after that,” Cloyd said.
When Cloyd decided to love bomb Luce, she didn’t know what would happen. She just knew she wanted to do something special.
“I always get nervous asking of people,” Cloyd said.
It was her hairdresser who boosted her courage. The day after drawing Luce’s name, Cloyd was getting a haircut at Team Cutters and she mentioned her idea to her hairdresser, Teresa, who immediately agreed to provide the first gift certificate, a free haircut.
The following Monday, Cloyd put out a call for gifts on social media.
“By that afternoon, people were bringing me stuff,” Cloyd said.
Dozens of people donated toward the Secret Santa gift, bringing things to FRA. Cloyd, to her surprise, had to keep an eye on the door at work so that Luce wouldn’t find out what was going on.
“They would just pop in and hand me money or they would just pop in and give me a gift card,” Cloyd said.
“Me being out sick for a week was helpful,” Luce added.
Some of the donors were people who Cloyd hadn’t seen in years.
“I was keeping a list and then I just gave up,” she said.
The bounty added up to $630, up to 30 gift cards — ranging in worth from $5 to as much as $100 — along with clothes, toys and essential oils. One of the donations was a membership at the Fairbanks Children’s Museum.
“I was wanting to take my son there for a year now, and I couldn’t afford to,” Luce said.
An envelope for one of the gift cards read, “From one single mother to another.”
Cloyd packaged it all up and decorated it to look like a love bomb with a construction paper fuse. She typed a note explaining that the gifts were from members of the community “who want to give you some love this holiday season.”
Luce has never before received such an abundance of gifts, she said.
At first, as she opened the love bomb, she didn’t quite understand the magnitude of the Secret Santa gift.
When she realized there was a roll of cash, she began to weep. All Luce could think about was that her son will have a nice Christmas this year after all, she said.
“Ever since I got that gift, I feel like I am getting back to my old self,” Luce said. “I have hope. That is the best gift I could receive.”