10 YEARS AGO

October 8, 2012 —ANCHORAGE — Three wayward killer whales that have languished for weeks in an Alaska river — perhaps lost and confused — are facing a potentially life-threatening situation: the icing over and freezing of their new fresh-water home. The whales, appearing lethargic, have been swimming in the Nushagak River in southwest Alaska for about three weeks in what federal biologists say is an unprecedented trek for Alaska killer whales.