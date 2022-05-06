10 YEARS AGO
May 6, 2012 — If you’ve got a spare dozer, boat or other equipment sitting around, the Alaska Division of Forestry may be ready to make a make a deal this upcoming fire season.
Forestry officials, who frequently need to rent privately owned equipment in remote wildfire areas, have set up a new website to let the public offer their services. Martin Maricle, a state fire support forester, hopes the site will streamline the process for both the state and potential vendors.
“I think this is kind of cutting-edge in the fire world,” Maricle said.
25 YEARS AGO
May 6, 1997 — JUNEAU — With their session winding down, Alaska legislators are debating early parole — for themselves.
For the first time since Alaskans voted to limit the Legislature to a four-month session, lawmakers might finish their work and leave town early, possibly two or three days ahead of the scheduled adjournment next Tuesday, leaders said.
Legislators concede that might be wishful thinking, with some saying the session likely will go right down to the wire. Others respond with a quick laugh and a thumbs-down when asked about the prospects of getting done early.
50 YEARS AGO
May 6, 1972 — A Missouri educator, Dr. Bob Foutos, has been chosen by the Fairbanks North Star Borough Board of Education to fill the local school superintendent’s post left vacant by the departure of Dr. George Taylor Jan. 10. Foutos, 47, will begin work for the borough school district July 1.
In making the announcement of the appointment, board President Chuck Rees said the two-year contract agreed upon stipulates a $33,000 yearly salary with renewal options to be straightened out in January 1974.
75 YEARS AGO
May 6, 1947 — Homecoming Alaskans dominated the travel to Fairbanks over the Alaska Highway during the month of April, but California was a close second, according to a report received by Deputy Collector of Customs, J. A. McCann this week from Tok Junction.
Jerry Ahlon, deputy collector at Tok, reported that of 690 persons checking through his station in 288 cars and trucks, 300 people in 149 vehicles were bound for Fairbanks. The majority of the others had Palmer or Anchorage as their destinations.