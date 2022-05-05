10 YEARS AGO
May 5, 2012 — The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly approved two labor contracts during its Thursday night meeting, but members are having second thoughts on the one covering the borough’s transportation employees.
One of the two approved contracts covers about 270 of the borough’s employees. The other covers the borough’s roughly 45 transportation employees, including employees of the costly VanTran paratransit bus service. And it’s VanTran, which has been a target of budget-conscious assembly members, that prompted a second look.
25 YEARS AGO
May 5, 1997 — WASHINGTON — As his Senate Appropriations Committee grappled with how to help victims of floods, Chairman Ted Stevens saw an opportunity he couldn’t pass up.
Alaska’s senior senator tacked onto the must-pass emergency bill a pet piece of legislation to make it easier to build roads through federal parks, refuges and wilderness areas.
Environmental activists were outraged, and Interior Secretary Bruce Babbitt is urging a presidential veto if the provision added last week stays in the bill. It goes before the full Senate on Monday.
50 YEARS AGO
May 5, 1972 — JUNEAU — Gov. William Egan says if he were to apply undue pressure on legislators to resolve their differences and hasten adjournment he would be crossing a line separating the executive and legislative branches.
Speaking during a news conference, the governor also might oppose a bill to more than double the size of Kachemak Bay State Park, defended his proposed per-barrel oil tax and denied comment on progress of an investigation of the Bethel Broadcasting Corp.
75 YEARS AGO
May 5, 1947 — WASHINGTON — The Civil Aeronautics Administration is asking Congress to authorize $65,000,000 for airport development during the fiscal year 1948 which starts July 1, 1947.
The House Appropriations Committee, however, recommended only $32,500,000 of this sum.
In a statement filed with the committee, the CAA said $65,000,000 is needed “to accomplish in the fiscal year 1948 the minimum amount of airport development commensurate with the most critical needs of the traveling public for additional landing fields for safety and reliability in aircraft operations.”