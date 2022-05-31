10 YEARS AGO
May 31, 2012 — Canadian climber Luc Benoit had worked his way about 15,000 feet up Mount McKinley’s steep and treacherous West Rib on a gorgeous Wednesday evening when he drove his ice ax into some mixed rock and ice to hoist himself along.
It didn’t hold.
Benoit, who was climbing alone, fell backward and tumbled an estimated 1,000 feet down the face before a narrow, flat section stopped him. Though shaken and bruised, with an especially sore shoulder, Benoit was a lucky man.
“I’m surprised,” Denali mountaineering ranger Kevin Wright said on Friday. “Several people familiar with the route told me, ‘How can you possibly fall that far and not go all the way to the bottom to your death?’ You have to hit everything perfectly.”
Not only was Benoit, 40, alive, he was healthy enough to descend another 1,000 feet to a safer area to spend the night in minus-5 degree temperatures. While he lost much of his gear, Benoit still had his sleeping bag and his stove. Early the next morning, he radioed the Denali mountaineering rangers.
25 YEARS AGO
May 31, 1997 — Alaska’s prosecutors say a federal appeals court ruling in a double jeopardy case has limited what they can do to punish drug dealers, embezzlers and others who profit substantially from crime.
They had hoped the September 1994 ruling by a three judge panel of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals wouldn’t stand for long. After Tuesday’s affirmation of the decision by a larger panel of the court, that appears unlikely.
“The 9th Circuit is out of step on this issue,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Steve Cooper in Fairbanks. “What they are doing is saying that just for taking back the ill gotten gains that a criminal receives from his crime, you are compelled to stop there.”
”That would be the same as catching a bank robber, taking the loot away from him, and calling it square,” he said.
50 YEARS AGO
May 31, 1972 — School administrators and teachers for the coming school year were approved by the Fairbanks North Star Borough School Board at an unannounced meeting yesterday in the school district offices on Airport Way.
The appointment of two new administrators was announced yesterday afternoon by Charles Clutts of the school district’s Public Relations office. Harry J. Price has been appointed the new principal for Lathrop High School. Price has been a principal and teacher in California schools for the past 20 years. The 46-year-old Price received degrees from Sacramento State College and from Stanford University.
Another 46-year-old Californian, Robert W. Burcell, was chosen to serve as vice principal of Lathrop.
Burcell has taught in a predominantly Indian-attended school at Hoops, Calif., and at schools in Orland, Weed and Sacramento. His college education was attained at Chico State College, Sacramento State College and at the University of the Pacific. Burcell plans to have completed the requirements for his doctorate degree from the University of the Pacific in June.
Wendell Cultice, principal at Lathrop High School this year, is moving to Anchorage where he will become principal at West High School. Joe Oden, acting vice principal for the past year, will return to his former position of the head of the mathematics department.
75 YEARS AGO
May 31, 1947 — NEW YORK — Police began a drive today to break up a gang of tough girls who, they said, had been terrorizing New York’s upper west side, attacking women, children and even service-men.
Three 17-year-old girls, identified by police as members of the Amazon band, were on parole for hearing today after being arraigned on burglary charges. The police said they beat a younger girl and attempted to break into her home.
Neighbors told officers the girl marauders were “worse than any gang of boys,” that their language would “put a veteran sailor to shame,” and declared it was unsafe to be on the streets after dark.