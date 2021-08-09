After more than half a century working in the field, longtime aviation mechanic Dave Maranville can finally call himself a master.
This summer, Maranville was honored as a recipient of the Charles Taylor Master Mechanic Award from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Maranville is one of only 3,018 recipients of the Charles Taylor Award, a prestigious award that recognizes individuals who have exhibited professionalism, skill and aviation expertise for at least 50 years in the aircraft maintenance profession. The award is named in honor of Charles Taylor, the first aviation mechanic in powered flight.
In March, wife Dawn and FAA operations inspector Chris Farnell secretly nominated Maranville for the award. After learning that he was selected, Dawn invited friends and family to Alaska to celebrate the award and present the honor.
“For me it’s pretty hard to be left speechless but I was left speechless,” Maranville said, reflecting on the event and finding out that he was a recipient of the award. “The award is pretty special” he said. “I was a little shocked, I had no idea that it was going on, she tried to keep it a secret.”
Maranville began his aviation maintenance career during the Vietnam War, working as a flight engineer on CH-47 Chinook helicopters. Early on, Maranville discovered that he had a natural ability in the field.
“I found that I had a pretty good knack for maintenance and I enjoyed understanding what made something work and taking it apart and putting it back together again,” he said.
After the military, Maranville returned to school and eventually made his way to Alaska in search of adventure. “I had gotten stung, as soon as we crossed the border into Alaska in 1965 I said I wanted to come back,” he recalled. “I worked pretty much every summer before I just moved up.”
After moving to Fairbanks in 1973, Maranville found a job as a field mechanic for Merrick Helicopters. Soon after, Maranville and longtime friend Gordon MacDonald founded Sunshine Helicopter Company out of Circle City, the furthest north helicopter company in Alaska at the time.
“The career has been an adventure, kind of going here there and everywhere,” Maranville said.
When MacDonald was tragically killed in 1983, Maranville left the company and briefly returned to his home state of Oregon where he met wife Dawn. The two made their way back to Alaska and settled down on a property Chena Hot Springs Road where Maranville built their home from the ground up. He continued to work in aviation maintenance and was eventually hired by the FAA in 2003, where he worked an aviation safety inspector and became a front-line manager before retiring in 2013. Maranville said his previous aviation maintenance experience “prepared him for the FAA completely.”
For Maranville, his impressive 50-year career has been something that he has, “enjoyed every minute of.” Today, he continues to mentor, support and provide guidance to colleagues in the aviation field.
In 2018, Maranville wrote a book in titled, “The Last American Homestead,” that tells the story of his adventurous life in Alaska and the journey of building a homestead along the Ambler River. The book is available for purchase on Amazon.
Contact Liv Clifford at 459-7582 or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMcrime.