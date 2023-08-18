Spirit camp participants and residents along the Yukon River were shocked to see a lone beluga whale on the Yukon River in early August.
Ariella Derrickson was 16-miles up the Yukon River on Aug. 10 when she saw a beluga whale. Derrickson was at spirit camp, a week-long camp focused on preserving culture and traditional practices, when the camp health aide, Liisia Edwardsen, saw a whale on the river.
“You guys, I see a whale,” Edwardsen said to the campers as she ran down the bank and towards the river. The whale immediately popped up in front of the group. She said the whale seemed to swim closer to the shore and the participants and staff followed the river as far as they could.
“I just had an overwhelming sense of, I know it’s not really a common thing, so blessed in a sense that we got to witness such an uncommon beauty of nature but also concerned because I know that’s not its natural habitat,” Derrickson said.
Derrickson said it was a life changing moment and a beautiful experience to share with the spirit camp participants.
The beluga whale has since remained near the Rampart Rapids in the Rampart Canyon of the Yukon River, near where Derrickson’s parents, Stan and Kathleen Zuray, host a fisheries conservation camp. Derrickson said that the rapids are a plentiful fishing area as a narrow and deep part of the river.
“I just can’t believe that its survived this long in the river,” Derrickson said.
Lori Quakenbush, a marine mammal biologist with the Alaska Department of Fish & Game, said that it’s not unusual for belugas to be seen on Interior rivers.
Quakenbush said beluga whales follow migrating fish up the rivers if the water is deep enough. “When the salmon run up sometimes belugas run up to,” she said.
“They’re very good shallow water negotiators,” she said. She said that normally beluga whales can find their way back to the ocean.
According to an ADF&G species profile, beluga whales inhabit arctic and subartic waters in the U.S., Canada, Greenland, and Russia. They are born gray and turn white as they get older. Derrickson said the whale was a muted white color.
