Spirit camp participants and residents along the Yukon River were shocked to see a lone beluga whale on the Yukon River in early August.

Ariella Derrickson was 16-miles up the Yukon River on Aug. 10 when she saw a beluga whale. Derrickson was at spirit camp, a week-long camp focused on preserving culture and traditional practices, when the camp health aide, Liisia Edwardsen, saw a whale on the river.

