Two elementary schools in North Pole were placed on a brief lockdown Wednesday morning due to law enforcement activity in a Lakloey Drive neighborhood.
Ticasuck Brown Elementary School and Midnight Sun Elementary School went into lockdown at 10:17 a.m. Wednesday, according to school district spokesperson Joshua DuVall. The lockdown was lifted after a few minutes.
"Students are not at school today; however, there are parent-teacher conferences," DuVall said.
The incident was near the school but unrelated to the school, Alaska State Trooper spokesperson Austin McDaniel said.
"There is no active public safety threat but troopers are still on the scene investigating," he said.
Law enforcement agencies blocked Lakloey Drive between the school and the nearby subdivision Golden Birch Estates. Activity appeared to be centered at or near Isabell Marie Court.
“People who are trying to get to Ticasuk Brown Elementary should access it from Lakloey Drive and Holmes,” McDaniel said.
This story will be updated.