Memorial Day

American flags dot the Clay Street Cemetery Saturday, May 28, 2022, for Memorial Day weekend. 

 Amanda Bohman/News-Miner

Fairbanks veteran organizations are gearing up for Memorial Day events on May 29, including breakfast, a military flyover and speeches from Alaska U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan and Fairbanks Mayor David Pruhs.

All events are open to the public, according to Walter Watts Jr., quartermaster for Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3629.