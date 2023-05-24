Fairbanks veteran organizations are gearing up for Memorial Day events on May 29, including breakfast, a military flyover and speeches from Alaska U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan and Fairbanks Mayor David Pruhs.
All events are open to the public, according to Walter Watts Jr., quartermaster for Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3629.
“We’ve got veterans buried at all these sites that made the ultimate sacrifice,” Watts said. “That’s what Memorial Day is all about.”
VFW Posts 3629 and 10029 and American Legion Posts 11, 57 and 30 are leading the events.
Events will be held throughout Memorial Day at cemeteries and parks in Fairbanks beginning with a continental breakfast at 9 a.m. at American Legion Post 11 located at 129 First Ave.
Veteran organizations will place a wreath to honor fallen soldiers on memorials at each site, Watts said.
At 10 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, the National Anthem will be performed by VFW Auxiliary National Vocalist Willa Watts and a Memorial Day proclamation from Gov. Mike Dunleavy will be read.
Sen. Sullivan and Pruhs will also speak at Veterans Memorial Park.
“We’ve had so many wonderful people give their lives for the service of this country,” Pruhs said. “We have wonderful veterans here and on Memorial Day we honor their fallen soldiers.”
The Veterans Memorial Park service will be led by American Legion Post 11.
The activities will continue at 11 a.m. at Clay Street Cemetery where Benno Cleveland of the Alaska Native Veterans Association will speak. The Clay Street Cemetery service will be led by American Legion Post 57.
At noon, a military flyover featuring F-35 jets will be seen over Birch Hill Cemetery, along with speakers from VFW Post 3629 and Eielson Air Force Base.
Another ceremony will take place at Northern Lights Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. and Golden Heart Plaza at 2:30 p.m.
At 3 p.m. the public is welcome at any Fairbanks veteran’s post for an open house to continue honoring fallen military members, Carol Kacal, VFW Post 10029 Memorial Day services coordinator, said.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough is home to more than 10,000 veterans, according to U.S. census data. Alaska has the highest number of veterans compared to its total population at 8,836 per 100,000 people.
Memorial Day — then called Decoration Day — was first observed in 1868 to honor those who died in the American Civil War. In 1971, Congress passed a law requiring that Memorial Day is always observed on the last Monday in May.