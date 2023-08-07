A Thursday visit to Fairbanks by Chavonda Jacobs-Young, U.S. Department of Agriculture undersecretary for research, education and economics, to see agriculture projects prompted both the announcement of a grant and facilitated a discussion by different groups on their projects.
The University of Alaska Fairbanks’ agricultural programs served as the primary backdrop for the undersecretary’s visit, including partnerships formed between the university, local growers and the Fairbanks Soil and Water Conservation District.
Katherine DiCristina, general manager of the UAF Georgeson Botanical Garden, provided a brief insight into the university’s farmer growing garden on West Tanana Drive. “It is a true collaborative made up of the Office of Sustainability Nanook Grown program, which onboards university students to learn to grow with food,” DiCristina said.
The program also partners with the Vegetable Varieties Trials program to determine which produce grows best in the Interior.
“They have a ton of produce that is the result of their research and it comes to our collaborative and it gets redistributed into the food distribution centers in Fairbanks,” DiCristina said.
The harvest collaborative, now in its fourth year, has donated more than 5,000 pounds of produce a year.
“We are super excited to have been able to contribute,” DiCristina said.
One of the largest partnerships, DiCristina said, has been the Fairbanks Soil and Water Conservation District’s Alternative Fairbanks Farm Educational and Cooperative Training program (AFFECT), which trains a new corps of farmers in the Interior.
“We are trying to synergize and boost both of our programs, which have a very similar mission of teaching young people in our community more about our local food systems and giving them the tools they need to help advance agriculture in the state of Alaska,” DiCristina said.
Mel Sikes, FSWCD’s AFFECT coordinator, said the program grew from teaching agriculture in the classroom.
“As part of working with teachers, they wanted to do more with growing food in general,” Sikes said. She said FSWCD proposed growing plants and produce that are hard to grow during winter, as students aren’t around during the summer.
A year-round gardening curriculum was developed that allowed students to grow hydroponically grown greens in their classrooms using “grow tower” systems. Effie Kokrine Charter School serves as a primary example in which it grew lettuce and microgreens
According to Sikes, students collected boreal soil samples from the forest around Effie Kokrine to power the bioreactor, while chickweed from principal Josh Snow’s front lawn serves as the feed. They planted and grew 252 lettuce plants as part of a project co-sponsored by the Fairbanks Soil and Water Conservation District and UAF 4-H Cooperative Extension.
An additional grant from the Environmental Protection Agency provided funding for teacher workshops, which in turn blossomed into a community food development grant “to take it beyond the kids and develop more connections with the community.”
Sikes said FSWCD wrote a grant in 2020 to develop a hydroponic training program in partnership with other groups, including the Fairbanks Community Food Bank, UAF and local farmers.
The grant was written during the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and managed to secure it.
While the initial farmer pulled out about six months in, Sikes said it opened a door to partner with other local farmers to incorporate soil grown vegetables, conducted initial workshops via Zoom and developed roadmaps during the pandemic.
“We initiated the farmer training model last summer … we had six that made it through summer and we partnered with farms across Fairbanks and worked with getting food to the food bank,” Sikes said.
Liz Masi, a graduate of the 2022 AFFECT program, grew up as a gardener and had ambitions of starting her own farm after acquiring a large tract of land.
“I thought maybe I should make a farm, and then they offered this class, which was heaven sent at the time,” Masi said. “We were able to visit local farms, we learned about irrigation, spacing of plants and what varieties to use.”
Masi set up a small farm, began testing the waters at the farmer’s market and purchased a business license. She noted this year’s crop included collard greens, broccoli and kohlrabi.
“I ended up selling to a local store in town, which was kind of nice,” Masi said. “This has been the best program because we were introduced to people who had so much knowledge about farming … they were all so willing to share their knowledge. To do it yourself, you would have to do it for 50 years.”
Another grant Sikes secured came from the Alaska Mental Health Trust “to give out hydroponic towers to folks in the community who had some mental health concerns or disabilities.”
The Rotary Club and Boys and Girls Club, she added, helped build 100 towers for people with the goal “to increase food in the community and empower people to grow.”
SIkes added the AFFECT found a volunteer in Callen Christensen to jump into a hydroponic farm nearly two years ago.
Christensen, co-owner of the foraging co-op Chaga Co-operative, said he spent a full year learning what it takes to grow food up here during the winter.”
His co-op launched its hydroponics operations in the 2022-2023 winter season, while conducting market research on the demand and need for fresh greens.
“We learned there’s a huge need for processing and storage,” Christensen said. “That has given us the impetus to start looking into a food hub in Fairbanks to provide infrastructure for small food producers … and providing a community kitchen for small processes of their food, storage and ideally a local distribution network to get good quality fresh foods to rural Alaska.”
Sam Knapp, owner of Offbeat Farms, has been one of the collaborating partners. Knapp’s operation includes a cold storage facility that allows him to sell his produce during the winter.
“Part of this program has been focused on food production in Fairbanks and the Interior,” Knapp said. “The thing I’ve heard is that If the supply chain in Seattle were cut off, we may five or so days of food on the shelves, so producing the amount of food, especially during the winter time is important.”
Knapp, who said he had great mentors when he first started out, saw participating in AFFECT as “a way to give back and continue to share.”
Jacobs-Young, the USDA undersecretary, stressed the importance for training new generations as the nation goes through a “graying out” of an experienced agricultural workforce.
“This is a critical need to train the next generation,” Young said. “There are several programs through the USDA that can help get farmers started … there are so many opportunities.”
For more information on the AFFECT program, visit www.affectfarm.com.