Seven people have declared an intent to run for local office as of Friday.
The Borough Assembly is on track to have at least two open seats with two incumbents planning to leave office once their terms expire.
2021 is a big election year for local government in the Fairbanks area with two mayors’ races, three assembly races, four city council seats and two school board seats on the three local ballots on Oct. 5.
Bryce Ward will seek a second term as Fairbanks North Star Borough Mayor. Erin Morotti and Chrya Sanderson are making plans to run for a second term on the Board of Education. At the city of Fairbanks, Shoshana Kun has declared her intent to seek a second term on the City Council.
The filing period opens in two months, but some candidates have turned in letters of intent with the Alaska Public Offices Commission, allowing them to begin raising money now.
The non-incumbents who have signaled a bid for elected office include Jeff Rentzel, who is planning another campaign for school board, and two-time legislative candidate Kevin McKinley, who has signaled his intent to run for the Borough Assembly. North Pole Realtor Andrew Graham will run for school board, according to filings with the Alaska Public Offices Commission.
Assemblywomen Leah Berman Williams and Liz Lyke are eligible for a second term but said they will not run for reelection. Assemblywoman Marna Sanford, whose first term also expires, could not be reached.
June Rogers, who is eligible for a second term on the Fairbanks City Council, also could not be reached.
At the city of North Pole, David Skipps and Perry Walley said they are undecided about whether to seek another City Council term. Mayor Mike Welch could not be reached about whether he will run for reelection.
The Interior Gas Utility board of directors will have at least one open seat with Pamela Throop termed out.
The period to file for elected office opens on July 15 at the Fairbanks North Star Borough, the city of Fairbanks and the city of North Pole. It closes July 29.
Most local offices require candidates to be a qualified voter with a year of residency. The school board residency requirement is 30 days.
In 2022, voters in the city of Fairbanks will elect a new mayor. Councilwoman Valerie Therrien kicked off her mayoral campaign with a party on Friday.
