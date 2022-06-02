The Boys and Girls Club will offer free lunch to any child all summer. The Fairbanks Resource Agency is sustaining a $3.25-an-hour pandemic-era wage increase. The Interior AIDS Association wants to help clients who have gotten behind on their bills.
The three agencies are among 15 Fairbanks area nonprofits receiving grants worth $33,333 from the Fairbanks North Star Borough, which is doling out $500,000 worth of federal Covid-19 relief money this summer. The Borough Assembly is set to discuss the grants at a Finance Committee meeting today.
Much of the money is bound for employee retention and recruitment as nonprofits struggle to maintain services despite a shortage of workers.
The FRA has 19 job openings, including home community provider and supported living specialist, according to Wendy Cloyd, community development director.
Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, the agency paid $15 an hour for positions providing direct support to clients. That was raised to $18.25 and will stay there, at least for now, thanks this one-time grant from the borough.
“We can’t ask people to go back to $15 an hour,” Cloyd said. “The idea is to keep the wage that was implemented during Covid.”
The money originated from the American Rescue Plan Act. The borough qualified for $18.8 million of the federal Covid-19 relief money, and spent it on a variety of programs aimed at meeting human needs. Millions was allocated for premium pay for medical workers and other workers who fit the federal definition of essential worker.
Explore Fairbanks received a $700,000 direct grant to help with tourism industry recovery.
The borough spent millions on its own programs, including $750,000 for cybersecurity improvements, about $1 million for a snow groomer at the Birch Hill Recreation Area, $1.5 million for the landfill and $1 million for an oil-to-gas conversion program to help residents offset the cost of hooking up to natural gas.
The 18 nonprofits receiving a one-time grant of $33,333 include the Interior Community Health Center, Northern Hope Center, the North Star Council on Aging, the Fairbanks Community Food Bank and the Alzheimer’s Resource of Alaska.
Mo Dart is the executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of Fairbanks.
“Any youth in the community can come by the club and get a lunch any day in the summer,” she said.
The club at 645 Eighth Ave. is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The agency is also spending a portion of the grant money on taking children on field trips, maintaining expanded hours and meeting the full demand for services after having reduced capacity due to Covid-19.
“We are getting back to pre-Covid times,” Dart said. “We are open and accepting kids.”
Anna Nelson is the executive director of the Interior AIDS Association. She needs the money to maintain her staff and continue helping clients. The grant will pay for things like tuition and training, she said. Direct grants to clients in need will be considered on a case-by-case basis.
“That might be a car repair that got put off,” Nelson said.
A memorandum to the Borough Assembly shows that the Alaska Legal Services Corp. is receiving a grant to “provide premium pay to staff who support the local Fairbanks offices and to address the critical civil legal needs of the residents of the borough area.”
The memo by Jim Williams, borough chief of staff, reads that the Interior Community Health Center is using the grant to “fund the salary for a full-time licensed clinical social worker to provide mental health and substance use screenings, counseling, brief interventions and referrals for treatment.”
The Resource Center for Parents and Children will spend its grant money on “parenting support, education and case management services along with personnel costs and office space,” according to the memo.
The Alaska Center for Resource Families is also receiving a grant, which will offset expenses for “recruitment and retention activities with the goal of increasing the number of foster and potential adoptive families in the Fairbanks North Star Borough.”
The application period for the grant took place April 15 through May 16.
“This turned out excellent,” said Nelson, with the Interior AIDS Association. “I love to see money get spread around to different types of agencies that meets different needs.”