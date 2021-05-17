Charlie Wright remembers the year when the king salmon harvest in the Yukon River dropped.
“When the king crashed in 2013, I stood on the bank, saying, what are we gonna do?” Wright said.
Wright, who grew up in Rampart and spent his life hunting and fishing, became a subsistence living advocate to make sure future generations have salmon to fish. Besides, he wanted fish management to consider traditional knowledge from locals and their observations of the changing environment.
“I raised five kids off of that river, so that’s my duty to give back,” he said. “I want to work for future generations; in everything I do there is no ‘I’ — it’s all for the food security of people who will come after me.”
Up in Rampart where Wright was born, multiple kinds of salmon are coming into the river: king, chinook and chum. “A few koho go past where I live too,” Wright said.
However, the recent years have not been favorable to salmon fishing.
“We were able to fish only on one kind of fish because chums never came,” and the kings have been low, he explained. “Our fishing has been cut to less than half than normal, so we have to fish really hard to get what we want.”
Wright fishes for his family, as well as the families of his siblings and other people in the village who can’t afford to go on the river.
“We can tell in the village who is getting hungry, and there are people who don’t have a boat and can’t go and get the fish themselves, so we have to take care of each other,” he said. “Without a freezer full of salmon, the winter months get hard.”
The upcoming season promises to be low again. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game is planning to take a cautious approach and restrict fishing to let front-running salmon go by in the beginning of the summer and make sure the fish population stays a healthy size for the next year.
“If they are not coming good enough for us after they let those go, then we are gonna suffer even more,” Wright said. “But as soon as the river opens, I’ll set up a small net for local fish; we’ll make sure we have something. (...) We’ll be ready to fish as hard as we can if the opportunity comes.”
When Wright started looking for ways to make a difference in how the fish is managed in the Yukon River, he joined a local advisory council and the Tanana Chiefs Conference’s Hunting, Fishing, Gathering Task Force. Later, he also became a board member of Yukon River Fisheries Drainage Association and Yukon River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission. In 2021, he was elected as treasurer for the TCC Executive Board at the 2021 convention.
“In that realm I can amplify what we are doing,” he said. “I can ask for a bigger budget or ask for a biologist to gather our own data.”
What Wright brings to the various boards and leadership positions is the care for the river and the community that feeds off it — and years and years of living on the land and observing how it’s changing.
For example, in 2019 when big fires roamed in the Interior, he noticed that the water was low in the Yukon.
“It was the lowest I’ve ever seen it in my life. It was also really hot, and the water warmed up,” he said. The same year, chum salmon had a crash on the Yukon, and fishermen and managers “found thousands of dead ones with the eggs in them,” Wright said. “That was from heat stress.”
At the time of heat, the natural thing for salmon to do is to chase cooler temperatures.
“They turn into little creeks and rivers in the Interior that have cold water,” he said. “One of them is a creek near Rampart where I live. They were witnessed going in so thick that they were bank to bank and they were jumping over each other. And I got to witness the babies swimming around in the headwaters last fall, and they were king salmon.”
Wright said that while the official state information that year was that 30,000 of salmon were missing, he thought that a lot of the fish that didn’t die from heat stress went to other creeks.
“I know that in times of heat stress they are gonna do that, they are gonna seek cold water,” he said.
Following this knowledge, Wright said he keeps bringing up the idea to build an in-river sonar to count the fish further in the Interior to have more accurate information about the population and better management solutions. He also thinks state managers should listen to local fishermen more.
“The locals know what creeks and rivers the fish will go into, in a way better than the Fish and Game,” he said. “A lot of guys who make the decisions are not out on the land; they are not looking and trying to make a living like we are, so we are the knowledge holders, and they gotta start letting us manage more so that we can keep more fish and make better decisions for the future.”
“But it needs to happen as soon as possible,” he added, “because we are running out of time.”
