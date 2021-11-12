Local events honor veterans, armistice Gary Black Gary Black Author email Nov 12, 2021 22 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Members of the Alaska Peace Center and Veterans for Peace gather Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Veteran's Memorial Park, 700 Cushman St., in Fairbanks, Alaska, to ring bells recognizing Armistice Day. Gary Black/News-Miner Members of the Alaska Peace Center and Veterans for Peace gather Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Veteran's Memorial Park, 700 Cushman St., in Fairbanks, Alaska, to ring bells recognizing Armistice Day. Gary Black/News-Miner Members of the Alaska Peace Center and Veterans for Peace gather Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Veteran's Memorial Park, 700 Cushman St., in Fairbanks, Alaska, to ring bells recognizing Armistice Day. Gary Black/News-Miner Members of the Alaska Peace Center and Veterans for Peace gather Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Veteran's Memorial Park, 700 Cushman St., in Fairbanks, Alaska, to ring bells recognizing Armistice Day. Gary Black/News-Miner Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Contact Managing Editor Gary Black at 907-459-7504 or gblack@newsminer.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gary Black Author email Recommended for you Submit your news & photos Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community. Submit here Newsletter Sign up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Breaking news, as it happens, in your in-box Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists