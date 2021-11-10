Bell ringing has been a traditional way of celebrating Armistice Day since the signing of the armistice that ended WWI on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month of 1918.
The public is invited to bring a bell and join in the tradition of ringing bells to honor veterans and promote peace with the Veterans for Peace and Alaska Peace Center. The bell ringing will occur at 11 a.m. Thursday at Veteran’s Memorial Park, 700 Cushman St., in Fairbanks. Masks and social distancing are recommended, and extra bells will be provided for those who do not have one. For more information, go to alaskapeace.org.
To celebrate Veterans Day, Festival Fairbanks is telling local veterans’ stories in “A Veterans Day TV Special.” It will air 11 a.m. Thursday on KATN Channel 2, at 6:30 p.m. on KXDF Channel 13 and at 7:30 p.m. on KTVF Channel 11.
In previous years, Festival Fairbanks hosted an in-person local Veterans Day ceremony. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, they had to cancel the live ceremony. Festival Fairbanks partnered with Bill Wright, owner of Playwright Alaska, to produce the documentary.
Festival Fairbanks also recently added new flags to the Veterans Memorial Bridge in light of Veterans Day coming up. The commemorative flags added are for World War II, the Korea Conflict, Vietnam War, and US Merchant Marines.
“A Veterans Day TV Special” will be available for viewing on Festival Fairbanks’ YouTube channel at bit.ly/3CPYxDJ after it airs locally.