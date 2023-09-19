A group of local climate activists completed a climate crisis workshop program over Labor Day weekend.

According to a news release from Fairbanks Climate Action Coalition, approximately 100 climate activists, artists, and Indigenous leaders participated in the Gath & K’iyh: Listen to Heal workshop program over the summer organized by Native Movement, Fairbanks Climate Action Coalition, Association of Interior Native Educators, and the University of Alaska Climate Scholars program. The program promoted “Listening to Heal” to understand the experiences of Gath and K’iyh, King Salmon and Birch in Benhti Kokhut’ana Kenaga dialect, due to climate impacts, address climate grief, and come to a place of hope and action, the release stated. Participants listened to traditional stories from Indigenous Elders, learned about the research from UAF climate scientists, reflected on their personal experiences, and took part in experiential exercises and musical exploration.