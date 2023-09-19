A group of local climate activists completed a climate crisis workshop program over Labor Day weekend.
According to a news release from Fairbanks Climate Action Coalition, approximately 100 climate activists, artists, and Indigenous leaders participated in the Gath & K’iyh: Listen to Heal workshop program over the summer organized by Native Movement, Fairbanks Climate Action Coalition, Association of Interior Native Educators, and the University of Alaska Climate Scholars program. The program promoted “Listening to Heal” to understand the experiences of Gath and K’iyh, King Salmon and Birch in Benhti Kokhut’ana Kenaga dialect, due to climate impacts, address climate grief, and come to a place of hope and action, the release stated. Participants listened to traditional stories from Indigenous Elders, learned about the research from UAF climate scientists, reflected on their personal experiences, and took part in experiential exercises and musical exploration.
The program culminated in an event over Labor Day weekend with cellist Yo-Yo Ma, drag queen and environmental activist Pattie Gonia, and singer-songwriter Quinn Christopherson. Participants performed music written with composers Eli Wasserman and Mato Wayuhi alongside Ma, Princess Daazhraii Johnson read an original poem, and Gonia and Christopherson premiered their new climate anthem, “Won’t Give Up (Glacier)” with Ma. The program partnered with Ma’s Our Common Nature initiative, which explores how culture connects people to the natural world, the release stated.
Princess Daazhraii Johnson, a board member for Native Movement, said “At this time of great suffering for us and our Mother Earth due to the current climate crisis, these workshops allowed us to collectively express our grief, but also to actively nurture our relationship with the salmon and birch. In so doing, we have renewed and reinvigorated our commitment to protect them as relatives.”
“The climate crisis cannot be solved with technical fixes and policy solutions alone,” Michaela Stith, Native Movement climate justice director, said. “The Declaration for Gath & K’iyh offers resolutions to heal our relationships with the Earth, because Indigenous values of kinship and sacredness can lead us toward a brighter future.”