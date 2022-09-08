Joe Strunka has known David Pruhs since Pruhs was a child. He contributed $5,000 to Pruhs’ campaign for Fairbanks mayor. He wants nothing in return except for Pruhs to do a good job, he said.
“He’s a smart kid,” said Strunka, who is 85. “I knew his folks.”
It’s the largest single donation to a candidate for local office in the Fairbanks area from a local resident, according to the latest campaign finance reports, and comes courtesy of new rules allowing individuals to make unlimited contributions to political candidates. Formerly, there was a limit of $500.
Pruh’s opponent Valerie Therrien also collected a $5,000 donation — from her brother, Alan, who lives in Woburn, Massachusetts.
“I just wanted to make sure that she felt like she was being supported by her family,” he said. “She has been so good to me, and she has always helped me when I needed help, and I just thought I’d reciprocate. I love her every much.”
About $175,000 in all has poured into races for local office, with Pruhs attracting most of the money — his campaign income total is $63,346 so far, followed by Brett Rotermund, who is spending more than $20,000 of his own money with hopes to win Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly Seat B, according to campaign finance reports posted online by the Alaska Public Office Commission. They were due to the state agency on Tuesday.
The local elections are in four weeks, and a total of 18 candidates are seeking 10 elected offices, including mayor, city council, assembly and school board.
City of Fairbanks
Pruhs is humbled by the financial success of his campaign, he said. The real estate broker and former city councilman has drawn financial support from about 100 people, the most of any local candidate so far, including business owners, former Republican legislators, former U.S. Sen. and Gov. Frank Murkowski ($125), sibling Dana Pruhs ($500), Congressional candidate Nick Begich III ($250) and the Republican Women of Fairbanks ($500).
“I am a very fortunate person,” Pruhs said.
Therrien, an attorney and councilwoman, has collected more than $15,000 in donations from over 70 individuals and two political action committees. Her financial support is coming from fellow attorneys, former members of the Borough Assembly — Therrien also served on that panel — Sen. Scott Kawasaki ($250), D-Fairbanks, Mike Wenstrup ($100), who is an attorney for the Alaska chapter of the National Education Association, former Borough Mayor Luke Hopkins ($50), the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 302 ($1,000) and the Golden Heart Political Action Committee ($500), which shares an address with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.
Of the five people seeking two seats on the City Council, two are actively raising money. Crystal Tidwell is leading with $11,900 in campaign contributions. She is challenging incumbent Aaron Gibson for council Seat D. His latest campaign finance report shows a total income of $3,314.
None of the three people seeking council Seat C, which is being vacated by Therrien, are actively raising money. Sean MacDonald, a television commercial producer, and Richard Croteau, who is retired after a career in the military, filed exemptions, meaning they have no intention of raising and spending more than $5,000. Sue Sprinkle, owner of 5th Avenue Design & Graphics, filed a campaign finance report, but it shows very little activity and only one recent donation of $50.
Tidwell, business agent at the International Union of Operating Engineers, is drawing almost half of her money from labor union political action committees. The rest is coming from people including former Assemblywoman Kelly Brown ($500), Rep. Grier Hopkins ($100), D-Fairbanks, Borough Assembly Presiding Officer Mindy O’Neall ($300), former Borough Mayor Jim Sampson ($250) and Anchorage Assemblyman Forest Dunbar ($100) to name a few.
Gibson, an information technology manager for the Tanana Chiefs Conference, said he keeps raising money and has surpassed what was reported on Tuesday with a campaign account of about $4,000.
APOC records show 15 people have donated to Gibson’s campaign since July including Michael Humphrey ($500), TCC information technology operations manager, Rep. Bart LeBon ($100), R-Fairbanks, Fairbanks Councilman Jerry Cleworth ($400) and optometrist Barbara Keys ($250). The Republican Women of Fairbanks contributed $500.
Fairbanks North Star Borough
Rotermund, owner of Bulletproof Trailers and first-time political hopeful seeking assembly Seat B, said he is shy about asking for money.
He has contributed $21,900 of his own money to his campaign and collected about $1,500 in contributions from 14 people, the latest campaign finance reports show.
“I have never done this before,” he said. “I don’t know how fundraisers go, honestly.”
He is one of five people running in three races for the Borough Assembly. Rotermund has the most campaign income of any borough candidate, including school board. He has received contributions from former Assemblyman Lance Roberts ($200), former Rep. Andy Warwick ($250), R-Fairbanks, and Rep. Mike Prax ($100), R-North Pole, among others.
Rotermund’s opponent is Kuba Grzeda, project coordinator for the Arctic Research Consortium of the U.S., who has collected $6,175 from about 50 individuals and two political action committees.
Campaign finance records show that Grzeda’s financial support comes in part from physical therapist Kathy Walling ($250), consultant Jamie Hansen ($250), retired state and local leader John Davies ($100), communications manager Kelly Eagan ($100) and engineer Samuel Kendall ($250). The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 302 and the Golden Heart Political Action Committee each contributed $1,000.
In the race for assembly Seat I, legislative aide Barbara Haney is leading opponent Liz Reeves-Ramos money-wise. Haney’s latest campaign finance reports show a total income of $10,470, including about $6,000 in cash and in-kind donations to herself.
Reeves-Ramos, who works for the state as an investigator for protective services, is showing a total income so far of $5,818.
Haney’s financial supporters include former Assemblyman Hank Bartos ($200), former Assemblyman Lance Roberts ($200) and former Rep. Andy Warwick ($250), R-Fairbanks. The Republican Women of Fairbanks contributed $500.
Reeves-Ramos’ support is coming in part from former Assemblywoman Marna Sanford ($100), gift shop owner Karen Reeves ($500) and Fred Meyer manager Zach Halfhill ($500). The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 302 and the Golden Heart Political Action Committee each contributed $1,000.
Mindy O’Neall is running unopposed for a second term on the Borough Assembly and has collected $10,772, including a contribution of $1,000 from Sen. Scott Kawasaki, D-Fairbanks, and $1,000 from NEA-Alaska.
O’Neall has collected more than 60 contributions from individuals and three political action committees.
“I was ready for a challenge so I started fundraising early,” she wrote in a text message. “I wanted everyone to know I was serious about doing the job and staying in it for another three years.”
The four candidates for the Board of Education are also raising money.
Les Nichols, general manger of Fairbanks Nissan, is running for Seat C. His campaign is running on a deficit. Records from the public offices commission show that Nichols has collected $1,750 in contributions and has paid a marketing firm $21,705.
Nichols’ contributors include David Pruhs ($250), former Assemblyman Garry Hutchison ($200) and the Republican Women of Fairbanks ($500).
Nichols’ opponent Brandy Harty, a substitute teacher and artist, has raised $10,950. Her upwards of 70 contributors include physical therapist Heidi Wood ($250), teacher Allison Curry ($250), research professor Robert Herrick ($300) and four union political action committees, including $1,000 from the NEA.
Finally, in the race for school board Seat D, Kaneisha Radgosky is leading with a campaign income of $6,877 compared to Melissa Burnett’s $5,450. Radgosky is a nurse. Burnett works in radio.
Radgosky’s campaign finance records show her biggest contributors are labor PACs and Arizona caregiver April Fuller, who contributed $500.
Radgosky has over 50 contributors, including many of the same people who gave to Harty, including Curry, her parents, Gary and Sue Wilken, Herrick, Kawasaki, Wenstrup and Hopkins.
Burnett’s report to APOC shows some of her financial support is coming from mechanic Jeremy Padie ($500), Laura Berkowitz ($500) and the Republican Women of Fairbanks ($500).
Her biggest contribution of $1,000 is from U.A. Local 375, which is part of the United Association of Journeymen and Apprentices of the Plumbing and Pipefitting Industry.