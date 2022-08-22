Spudwood Road

Flooding on Spudwood Road, off Steele Creek Road, happens when culverts meant to direct water under the road are frozen or blocked. With culverts blocked, water and ice spills over the road and properties, limiting access to the back half of the neighborhood. It's become an annual problem, residents say, one that limits emergency service vehicles from accessing the neighborhood and at other times preventing residents from leaving their homes. 

 Photo courtesy John Chythlook

The borough has a small, little-used loan fund of $2.6 million for neighborhood road projects. On Thursday, leaders are deciding whether to give away the money.

Only four road service areas, small government jurisdictions that oversee neighborhood roads, have borrowed $235,586 from the loan fund since it was established in 2003, according to David Bredlie, director of public works for the Fairbanks North Star Borough.

