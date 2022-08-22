The borough has a small, little-used loan fund of $2.6 million for neighborhood road projects. On Thursday, leaders are deciding whether to give away the money.
Only four road service areas, small government jurisdictions that oversee neighborhood roads, have borrowed $235,586 from the loan fund since it was established in 2003, according to David Bredlie, director of public works for the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
The problem is that few road service areas have the means to take on loans, according to Borough Mayor Bryce Ward, a sponsor of Ordinance No. 2022-20-1G, along with Assemblyman Jimi Cash and Assemblywoman Savannah Fletcher.
“Taking on additional debt within their tax caps is just something that many road service areas can’t do,” the mayor told members of the assembly finance committee last week.
The borough has 103 road service areas collectively in need of tens of millions of dollars for road improvements.
If Ordinance No. 2022-20-1G is approved, there’s enough money to fund seven or eight road projects, according to Ward.
Road service areas would apply for grants through the Assembly Road Service Area Committee, which already has a process for evaluating proposals.
In addition to the $2.6 million sitting in the revolving loan fund, the borough would add $303,622 from another pot of unused money for a total of $2.9 million to be made available for neighborhood road improvements.
“It was a shock to me to find out that we have almost $3 million sitting in the bank accounts when we are talking about road service areas that have extinguished their fund balances and they have no additional resources to do some of those major maintenance projects,” Ward said.
Service areas would be allowed to apply for grants of between $20,000 and $500,000, according to eligibility requirements.
A scoring process would favor projects that improve safety and accessibility. Road services areas that receive a state grant would be ineligible for a borough grant that same year.
Assemblywoman Tammie Wilson suggested spreading the money out evenly among the road service areas.
The problem with that, according to other leaders, is that the funding would be stretched too thin to make meaningful road repairs.
“The intention here is to put this money that is otherwise sitting not really used to productive use so that we can make long term improvements,” said Fletcher.
Assemblywoman Kristan Kelly asked for a report on the need for neighborhood road improvements in the borough. Bredlie said the precise need is not quite clear but should come to light once road service areas submit grant proposals.
