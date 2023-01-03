Social media maven Lizzie Hartman — aka Elly In Alaska — doesn’t let her busy schedule get in the way of doing what she loves. In addition to being a K-3 teacher’s aide, a chef and the mother of two children under the age of five, Hartman also works tirelessly to promote small businesses and activities in Fairbanks through platforms such as TikTok and Instagram.
“I truly only post what I love, only what I enjoy, and only promote what I truly use and believe in around town,” Hartman said in a recent interview. “Connecting with small businesses has given me some of my best and closest friends.”
Hartman, 29, moved to Alaska from Pennsylvania in 2009 when her father became the pastor at Fairbanks Native Chapel. She later enrolled in culinary school at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, where she started meeting more people and getting involved in the community. Hartman decided to post about what was going on around town because she felt like it was her duty to promote local events.
“I’m a huge foodie,” Hartman said. “My favorite things to promote are coffee, clothes, and food.”
Now, Hartman has around 4,500 followers on Instagram and 35.4 thousand followers on TikTok. Hartman said her audiences on TikTok and Instagram are very different. Her TikTok posts, which she characterized as “mainly an inside joke about Fairbanks,” include her thoughts about about life in Alaska, such as being cold and having to plug her car in during the winter. Her Instagram attracts a younger audience and focuses on promoting small businesses and events in Fairbanks.
“What I support on Instagram is what I support in real life,” Hartman said, adding that she doesn’t like the term “influencer” because she feels it carries a negative connotation. Hartman said she gives most of her social media focus to local businesses that reach out to her, and usually receives compensation, whether financial or products, from the businesses that she promotes.
Hartman spends her mornings working as a teacher’s aide, runs her social media accounts in the afternoon, and works at The Hungry Robot making gluten free dough in the evening. In addition, she recently fulfilled her dream of being a private chef by working at several private retreats around Alaska.
Hartman said her various jobs and activities are things that she loves and finds fun, and she enlists the aid of friends and family to help her balance her many roles. This includes inviting them to attend First Friday events with her or having them speak to her students or host field trips.
“My family is 100% supportive of me,” Hartman said.
On Nov. 26, Hartman packed 25 women in an old Denali tour bus to visit ten local businesses in Fairbanks on Small Business Saturday. They shopped at local businesses, got coffee and ate lunch together.
“It was so much fun to see all these women who’ve met on social media but never met in person connecting and becoming friends!” Hartman said, adding that she’s also planning a spring breakup bus ride to her favorite small businesses at the end of March.
Recently, Hartman hosted an meet-up event at Venue with Danika Baldwin, also known as Girl in Alaska, a social media influencer and travel planner based in South East Alaska.
You can find Lizzie Hartman on Instagam at @ellyinalaska and on tiktok at @lizzieinthe907.
