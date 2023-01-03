Social media maven Lizzie Hartman — aka Elly In Alaska — doesn’t let her busy schedule get in the way of doing what she loves. In addition to being a K-3 teacher’s aide, a chef and the mother of two children under the age of five, Hartman also works tirelessly to promote small businesses and activities in Fairbanks through platforms such as TikTok and Instagram.

“I truly only post what I love, only what I enjoy, and only promote what I truly use and believe in around town,” Hartman said in a recent interview. “Connecting with small businesses has given me some of my best and closest friends.”

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.