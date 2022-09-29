After a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19, the annual Alaska Fire Conference lit up Fairbanks with classroom sessions and live fire training exercises.
Tod Chambers is the assistant chief of the North Pole Fire Department and has been involved with the conference since 2002. Fairbanks hosted the conference five years ago and is the northernmost host city. The fire conference rotates to different places in Alaska each fall. It will travel to Valdez, Mat-su and Sitka in upcoming years.
The conference included classroom sessions and hands-on training on firefighting skills. Chambers said the classroom portion includes classes on fire investigation, code review, leadership, management classes, quantifying firefighter excellence and more. The hands-on exercises included live fire training, vehicle extrication and fire scene investigating, among other things.
On Tuesday, the conference held a live fire training at Sacred Heart Cathedral during which firefighters set the church’s abandoned prayer house on fire.
“Live fire is one of the more dangerous trainings that we do because of the unpredictability,” said Darcy Perry, a lieutenant at Anchorage International Airport Fire Department. “You learn, when you bring together so many different groups like this, things that work in different places. That’s the beauty of it: At the end of the day you’re better at what you do because you’ve seen the best of the best come together.”
She explained that four groups — an attack team, a backup team, a search team and an interior search team, as well as safety officers — worked through a series of exercises inside and outside the burning structure.
Chambers said the conference is an opportunity to “polish up skills if you haven’t done it for a while and refine techniques so you’re more effective.”
Jason Buist of Eielson Air Force Base is an instructor this year. He said they teach instructors how to burn a building “without burning the entire structure to the ground.”
Firefighters prepared the prayer house for a week for the exercise. “You can feel it’s still a little warm in here,” Buist said during a tour of the burned structure.
To prepare a room to burn, he said, firefighters laid 8 feet of drywall on the walls, ceiling and floors. Then, they burn dry pallets with straw and cardboard.
Buist and Assistant Chief Alex Boyd of Anchorage gave an example of the nature of fire and how it performs by explaining what happened to two side-by-side rooms inside the prayer house. During the training, firefighters set a hallway inside the prayer house ablaze. The door that separated the hallway from one room was open. The door that separated the hallway from a second room was shut. The wall opposite the open door was charred and bubbled while the wall opposite the closed door was relatively untouched, showing how quickly a fire can spread if doors are kept open and how closing your door can protect your home from being burned down.
“This is why you close your bedroom door when you sleep at night,” Buist said.
While today’s plan for the structure was to practice investigating a fire scene, the building actually burned down Tuesday night. A hot spot in the structure from Tuesday’s exercises developed into a fire that burned the structure down.
Will Voght, a firefighter with the city of Fairbanks, said, “Sometimes with an acquired structure a little ember will get in a place it’s not supposed to,” in which case a safety crew deals with the hot spot.
Chambers said a “challenge we all face across the state is we don’t have enough people.” If you’re interested in becoming a firefighter, Chambers encourages residents to get involved as a volunteer and attend a college program, like the one at UAF Community & Technical College.
Chambers said house fires are most common in winter months. Chambers recommends getting your chimney cleaned, having your furnace inspected on a regular basis, making sure your smoke detectors are working and installing carbon monoxide detectors.
Most importantly, “use your head,” he said.
