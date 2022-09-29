After a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19, the annual Alaska Fire Conference lit up Fairbanks with classroom sessions and live fire training exercises.

Tod Chambers is the assistant chief of the North Pole Fire Department and has been involved with the conference since 2002. Fairbanks hosted the conference five years ago and is the northernmost host city. The fire conference rotates to different places in Alaska each fall. It will travel to Valdez, Mat-su and Sitka in upcoming years.

