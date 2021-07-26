A Kid’s Literary Farmer’s Market, that encourages elementary age children to read, will be held 3-6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27 on Weeks Field next to the Noel Wien Library.
About 40 community partners are signed up to provide fun, literacy-based activities for elementary school children and their families at this outdoor event. Some of the partners include Molly of Denali and KUAC, Imagination Library, Learning Inside Out Network, tables with book giveaways and more. Young participants will earn “kindness coins” to then spend at a farmer’s market just for kids.
A public library card is an important milestone for the success of young readers. In Fairbanks, young readers who are six years old can sign up for a free card at borough libraries. Library cards will be available at the Kids Literary Farmers Market.
An estimated 40 community organizations, from Girl Scouts to the National Park Service and Fairbanks Native Association, will be there to provide a wide variety of activities designed to encourage reading.
Vaccinations for the upcoming school year and for Covid will also be available for ages 12 and older. Be sure to bring identification, proof of address (like a piece of mail) for library cards, vaccination records if you want to have children vaccinated, and a bag to collect items from community partners.
The event is co-sponsored by Fairbanks North Star Borough Libraries and Stars of Gold Readers (SOGR). SOGR is a community-wide, collaborative organization that promotes all students reading at grade level by the end of third grade. “SOGR recognizes the importance of community support, to promote quality teaching for every student in every setting every day from birth,” according to a press release. “Their goal is to support community solutions and help families succeed in their critical roles as first teachers and best advocates.”
Trooper Memorial
Two names will be added to the wall at the North Pole Memorial Park at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 27 during the fourth annual memorial ceremony. The public is invited to attend.
The memorial honors borough residents who have given their lives while performing their official duties serving their country, state or municipality.
Names added will include U.S. Army Private First-Class Joseph Isaiah Love-Fowler and Alaska State Trooper Roland Edgar “Skip” Chevalier.
This annual event is always strongly supported by Interior communities. This year, mayors of the city of Fairbanks, the borough, and North Pole, as well as Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer all plan to attend.
The Memorial Park is dedicated to Alaska State Troopers Gabe Rich and Scott Johnson, who both died in the line of duty. Trooper Rich was formerly a North Pole police officer. The effort grew to recognize borough residents employed in the public sector who lost their lives while serving their country, state or municipality. It became a partnership with the city of Fairbanks, Fairbanks North Star Borough, Alaska Police Officer Association, Interior Fire Chiefs Association, United States Armed Services and community groups.
Parking is available at the Tesoro/North Pole Worship Center. There is a handicap drop-off area at the park.
