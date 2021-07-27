Former Democratic state Rep. David Guttenberg on Tuesday filed to run for Seat A on the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly.
Two-time Republican state House hopeful and business owner Kevin McKinley has also filed for assembly Seat A, according to the unofficial list of candidates for Fairbanks North Star Borough office.
The race for Seat A is shaping up to be a three-way race. Attorney and Planning Commissioner Savannah Fletcher was the first to file for the seat, which is held by Assemblywoman Marna Sanford, who is stepping down.
North Pole real estate agent Andrew Graham additionally filed this week. He is seeking school board Seat A and will challenge incumbent Erin Morotti, an executive officer at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
The filing period for local offices closes at 5 p.m. Thursday.
The local elections are on Oct. 5 when voters will choose a borough mayor, North Pole mayor, three assembly members, two Fairbanks City Council members, two North Pole Council members, two school board members and two people to serve on the Interior Gas Utility’s governing board. A qualified candidate for a city or borough office must be registered to vote in Alaska and have lived in the city or borough for a year — 30 days when it comes to the school board.
All local offices are nonpartisan and terms are for three years.
On Tuesday, North Pole Mayor Mike Welch filed to seek a second term, according to Clerk Kathryn Weber. The retired air traffic controller and former councilman will be challenged by Councilman Thomas McGhee, who owns a driver training school, in what is shaping up to be a repeat of the 2018 mayor’s race.
Councilman David Skipps has filed for a second term on the North Pole Council.
Others who have filed for local office include Patricia Silva, a motivational speaker and life coach, who is seeking election to the Borough Assembly. She is so far unopposed for Seat F, held by Assemblywoman Liz Lyke, who is stepping down.
For assembly Seat G, the candidates so far are school counselor Kristan Kelly and former Assemblyman Lance Roberts, an analyst with Golden Valley Electric Association. Assemblywoman Leah Berman Williams currently holds the seat and is stepping down.
Three candidates so far are seeking the office of borough mayor. Incumbent Bryce Ward, a landlord and contractor, is being challenged by Robert Shields, who worked last year as a canvasser for Democratic U.S. Senate hopeful Al Gross, and Chris Ludtke, a blaster at Fort Knox Gold Mine.
On the Board of Education, Jeffrey Rentzel, a retired juvenile justice officer, is challenging Chrya Sanderson, former president of the Education Support Staff Association, for Seat B.
On the Interior Gas Utility Board of Directors, Jack Wilbur and Bob Shefchik have filed for Seats A and B. They both previously served on the panel. Wilbur is listed as treasurer for Design Alaska. Shefchik retired after working top administrative positions at the school district, the borough and UAF.
On the Fairbanks City Council, former Councilman and Fairbanks Mayor Jerry Cleworth, owner of Alaska Rare Coins, is challenging Shoshana Kun, chief operating officer at Spear LLC, for Seat A.
Seat B has drawn a re-election bid from June Rogers, a business owner and former executive director of the Fairbanks Arts Association. Pastor Jonathan Bagwill has filed to challenge her.
