Gusto Barber had been without power for almost two days, using backup lights and keeping food cold with ice, so when he saw the Golden Valley Electric Association truck pull up on Wednesday morning, he welcomed the crew of linemen.
“My cousin was really happy. She said, ‘You’re not going to believe it. They’re here,’” Barber recalled.
He was among roughly 2,000 households still without power on Wednesday following a wind storm on Monday.
A spokeswoman for the electric utility said some members won’t have power restored until this weekend or later.
“The damage we are seeing is more severe and more widespread than the damage we saw after the December storms last winter,” GVEA spokeswoman Meadow Bailey said in a text message.
The electric utility reported about 200 separate outages as of Wednesday afternoon. About 40 linemen were scattered around Interior Alaska to restore power one outage at a time, according to Josh Davis, director of operations for the GVEA.
At the height of the blackout, almost 30,000 metered customers were without electricity.
Davis is using every lineman he can find. Some are working 24-hour shifts; others are working shifts of 36 hours. Contractors have also been brought in to help.
“We’re at the point right now where it’s a lot of just steady repairs,” Davis said.
GVEA lineman Joe Waggoner started his workday on Wednesday at 5:30 a.m. and said he would be working overnight until lunchtime the next day.
Each outage can take from one to five hours to conduct repairs.
“We’re going to work and get as many people back up as we can,” Waggoner said.
Fallen trees are the main problem. The lineman are seeing “anything from broken poles to just cutting a tree off a line and reenergizing the line itself,” Waggoner said.
Most are small outages involving one to nine GVEA members.
Davis, who formerly worked as a lineman, said Monday’s storm was one of the worst he’s seen. Big storms typically cause major power disruptions every year or every other year, he said.
The last storm in Interior Alaska to cause widespread power outages was last December.
“This is what linemen live for,” Davis said. “They are prepared to do it every single day.”
