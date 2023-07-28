Fires continue to blaze across the Interior on the fourth day of wildfires sparked by lightning.
Over 30,000 lightning strikes have hit the Interior over the last three days, igniting 70 wildfires across the state.
According to the Department of Natural Resources, burn permits are suspended in Tok, Delta, and Fairbanks. Fire danger continues to be very high.
Air quality continues to be impacted by the local fires, with an Air Quality Index of 71 in downtown Fairbanks Thursday afternoon, according to the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
Joe Kryston, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Fairbanks, said the smoke probably won’t get any worse than it is now.
“We’re not expecting the smoke to get any more dense, there’s a possibility the morning will have more smoke, but until we get wind it will kinda stay like this,” Kryston said on Thursday.
This hot weather and thunderstorms are not usual for this time of year. “Typically this happens in June and early July. This is late in the season so it’s kinda rare,” Kryston said. “Usually we start to see rain and southwest winds now and early August, but it’s still pretty warm.”
According to Alaska Wildland Fire Information, the Bureau of Land Management Alaska Fire Service and Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection are currently responding to numerous fires.
The largest fire, at over 3,000 acres, is the Pogo Mine Road Fire. Delta area resources and Tanana Chiefs crew are working to secure the Pogo Mine Road.
Clear Space Force Station reported a smoke plume northwest of the station on Wednesday. The estimated 250-acre fire on the south side of the Teklanika River near cabins and the city of Anderson has since grown to 700-acres. Some Nenana residents reported ash falling over the city and on the banks of the Tanana River.
Our Creek Fire is an estimated 10-acre fire burning black spruce north of McCall Street in Goldstream Valley. The fire stops at the Old Murphy Dome Road fuel break, which was implemented by the DOF’s hazardous fuels reduction program to maintain a 300-foot wide barrier to protect Fairbanks. Helicopters and Fire Bosses are dropping water to protect structures in the area.
Roughly 80% of the Middle River Fire’s edge has been contained after eight smokejumpers and DOF White Mountain crew members worked on it Wednesday. Right after it was ignited on Tuesday, Aerial supervision, Fire Bosses, air tankers, and helicopters tackled the fire. It is currently 52 acres.
The Sargent River Fire is a 50-acre fire along the Alaska pipeline corridor. Helicopters and an air tanker completed multiple drops to protect the pipeline.
Residents reported a wildfire approximately 25-miles north of the Salcha boat launch McCoy Creek on Monday. Crews are working on cabin protection from the 29-acre fire.
Crews were also mobilized to the Klaluthyiit Bluff Fire, located 14.5-miles southwest of Allakaket to defend Native Allotments. The fire is an estimated 212-acres.
GVEA members experienced power outages this week due to the large storms. Two large outages impacted the Fox area around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday. Over 5,000 members were impacted Monday night due to lightning strikes, according to a GVEA Facebook post.
