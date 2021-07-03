Editor’s note: This is the second of a three-part series looking at the impact that low salmon counts are having on Yukon River villages.
When subsistence fishing closes on the Yukon, so do opportunities for village residents to harvest food for their families and dogs.
A delegation of leaders from Tanana Chiefs Conference and Alaska Department Fish and Game discussed fishing closures in three villages in the Yukon region on June 25, hearing people’s frustration and ideas on adjusting restrictions.
“We want you to voice your concerns,” said Doug Vincent-Lang, commissioner of Fish and Game. “We want to hear what you see on the river. We are not here; you are.”
Frustration in the villages
A tense atmosphere greeted the delegation in Huslia, Nulato and Holy Cross, where people are uncertain whether they would be able to harvest enough food for the community and keep traditions alive.
“You guys are managing what we are eating,” said Morris McGInty, the second chief of Nulato. “Our entire lifestyle depends on what we get out of that river.”
An elder from Holy Cross, Lawana Summer, agreed.
“They should try to live here for one year, off the ground, off the land, like we currently live,” she said. “We don’t fish anymore. They shut us down.”
Salmon fishing in most of the region is closed, and Vincent-Lang said that restrictions are necessary to protect the fish population for the future generations.
Only one resident spoke in support of cutting king salmon fishing even more.
“I really think that we should have a moratorium of at least five years on salmon,” David Walker from Holy Cross said. “I know it’s going to hurt a lot of people. We’re hurting now. But if we’re going to continue fishing, we’re going to be hurting longer, and our next generations are going to be hurting longer. It’s a chance we’re going to take for the future.”
The majority of people in the three villages were against the restrictions and wanted the fish managers to explain why the fish is so low.
Vincent-Lang said that while a wide array of factors contribute to the low season, one of the main reasons is that “The ocean is warming, and the plankton that feeds chum salmon is changing.”
Help down the road
While managers are “a couple years behind” in their response to the changing environment, Tanana Chiefs Conference started a climate change department, where members talk about alternatives to fishing such as using poultry and reindeer, said TCC Chief and Chairman PJ Simon.
“If there’s no fish in the future, what are we gonna do?” he asked.
Selina Sam from Huslia argued that these solutions go against the traditional lifestyle.
“It’s really sad to buy fish, and I can’t even imagine raising chickens,” she said. “We don’t raise animals to kill. There’s a big difference between subsistence users and raising animals.”
Sam added that instead of future promises, people in the villages want leaders to provide “some answers now, not a couple of years down the road when (their) people are starving.”
“I’ve been listening to ‘We’re gonna help you a couple of years down the road’ for a while now,” she said to the delegation. “Half of us don’t even understand what you are saying — you speak your own language. What can any of you tell us, not the people in the future? Do something. Don’t just talk.”
Immediate help
Several village residents asked what has been done to restrict bycatch, the incidental capture of salmon outside of the Yukon region. Vincent-Lang responded that while the Department of Fish and Game is not stopping fishermen outside of the region, they are restricting areas, the depth and the amounts they can fish.
Stephanie Quinn-Davidson, tribal fisheries commission director for TCC, said that tribal leaders are advocating for Yukon villages, for example, by inviting “the bycatch people” from the North Pacific Fishery Management Council to visit their communities later this summer.
She added that TCC is looking for a way to get some bycatch fish, required to be thrown away by law, to the Yukon communities. Right now, there are discussions with SeaShare, a nonprofit founded to help commercial fishermen donate bycatch fish to food banks.
While tribal leaders are meeting with the villages and advocating for their cause, they also want to bring more immediate help to tribes hurt by fishing closures.
“What immediately — today, next week, months from now, when there’s no fish on the racks — what do you want from TCC? How can we help you get through the winter?” Quinn-Davidson asked. “We can’t make more fish come into the river, we don’t have that power right now. But are there things that we could be doing?”
Funding to help people get through the winter would be one option, Quinn-Davidson said. She also said that last year TCC boxed fish from another region and sent that out to Yukon villages.
“It wasn’t a lot, and it wasn’t the kind of fish that people were used to seeing. You can’t replace Yukon River salmon; there’s no place in Alaska where you can try and find fish that’ll even come close to Yukon River salmon,” she said. “But we want to know how we can help you.”
One immediate request from the residents was to change mesh gillnet guidelines. Summer said that the current restriction to fishing with nets no bigger than 4 inches hurts their ability to catch anything and requires them to spend more money on new nets.
“They tell us, ‘Four inch.’ What fish can you catch with four inch? What kind of little white fish would that be?” she asked. “Every year we buy nets. They are expensive. Every year, they tell us, ‘Change the size!’”
After the meeting, fish managers opened a short subsistence fishing period to target sheefish with 6-inch mesh gillnets in a portion of the Koyukuk River including Huslia, Hughes, Alatna, Allakaket and Bettles.
“It was a great suggestion, and we were able to open that fishery for a short period of time,” said Deena Jallen, an area management biologist for the Department of Fish and Game. “We closed it on June 30 when the first pulse of salmon came in.”
Jallen said that after the meeting, the commissioner asked for daily data packets and updates on the Yukon region.
“I think the meeting was very useful,” Jallen said. “It was good for the commissioner and all of us to go out to the community and hear those concerns directly from people.”
Contact staff writer Alena Naiden at 459-7587. Follow her at twitter.com/FDNMlocal.