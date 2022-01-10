Borough libraries won a federal grant to provide computers and portable Wi-Fi for checkout.
The library director pressed the assembly to act quickly to approve the money.
“Time is of the essence to adopt this ordinance as it will take time to purchase the items needed to provide the service,” Melissa Harter wrote in a memorandum to the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly.
The panel votes on a measure to accept the $63,524 gift at its next regular meeting on Thursday.
The Department of Library Services would spend the money on laptops, software and internet mobile hotspots, according to Harter.
“Due to the rural residential nature of the Fairbanks North Star Borough (Borough), along with the economic challenges exacerbated by the ongoing pandemic, many of our residents do not have adequate computer and internet access,” Harter said.
“This lack of access presents a huge hurdle to our citizens’ efforts to find employment, further their education, and connect with local, state, and federal resources. The computer and internet resources at the Borough library’s physical locations are able to address some of that need, but many of our residents are unable to make it to our buildings as frequently as their needs require.”
The money is coming from the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) CARES grant, a $13.8 million allocation to the federal agency for bridging the gap in computer and internet access to help people conduct business, look for a job and access educational resources, according to Ordinance No. 2021-20-1M, by Mayor Bryce Ward, asking the assembly to approve the grant.
The library director said the laptops would be programmed with “productivity, resume building, and educational software, along with instructional materials developed by library staff.”
Safety and security software would also be installed to ensure personal data is protected and that information is recoverable in case of loss.
“The hotspots will similarly be metered and can be controlled remotely to prevent overuse of data,” Harter wrote. “The grant allows for the purchase of carts to manage, charge, and store laptops between uses, and cases to ensure equipment safety during transport,” reads the memo by Harter.