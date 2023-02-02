The Fairbanks North Star Borough Noel Wien Public Library is completing plans for upcoming construction projects.
The Borough Assembly unanimously appropriated the rest of the funding needed for renovations on Jan. 12, adding approximately $5.9 million to the $5.3 million in the Capital Improvement Plan. The project will cost a total of $12.3 million, according to FNSB Library Director Melissa Harter.
The library has not been renovated since 1998.
“Everybody is so passionate about this project,” Harter said. “They understand why it’s so important to the community.”
Bettisworth North created the designs for the project. “A lot of love and heart has been put into the design,” Harter said.
Designs for the project will be completed soon, and the project will go out to bidders next week. Renovations will add additional meeting spaces for the community. Thee designs add 4,000 square feet to the Berry Room, an active learning lab, a fireplace area, and a cafe and used-book area in the lobby; the auditorium will be expanded, too. Renovations will also add a mother’s room, access to the garden, an emergency exit to the auditorium and replace a skylight.
The active learning lab is a maker space for the library to host classes and lectures on art, woodworking, sewing and anything you can think of, Harter said.
Harter requested for the design firm to make the space more efficient for staff. For example, architects moved popular collections closer to where books come back in the building, she said. This feature means it will take less time for staff to return popular books to the shelves, creating more opportunities for residents to check them out.
Harter said she is excited about expanding the Berry Room to better serve children and young adults.
“Serving the little ones and getting them reading right out of the gate is important to me,” she said.
Young adults will be able to use the King Center to feel like they have their own space, continue to grow and plan their futures from here, Harter said.
“I think these sort of community opportunities for gathering and learning together will help people decide to stay here,” Harter said. “It provides a cultural foundation for all of us here.”
Construction begins in May and is projected to wrap in February 2024.
The library will be closed while under construction. The FNSB North Pole Branch Library will become the main branch during the 10-month period of construction. The library will continue to provide hold services and children’s services in another location.
“We are 100% dedicated to continuing to serve Fairbanks during this time,” Harter said.
“We are a community center, as the public library system for Fairbanks, and we are very excited to now be able to welcome everyone back into a beautiful and modern library when this renovation is complete,” Harter said.
