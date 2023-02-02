The Fairbanks North Star Borough Noel Wien Public Library is completing plans for upcoming construction projects.

The Borough Assembly unanimously appropriated the rest of the funding needed for renovations on Jan. 12, adding approximately $5.9 million to the $5.3 million in the Capital Improvement Plan. The project will cost a total of $12.3 million, according to FNSB Library Director Melissa Harter.

