Six books in the Young Adult Nonfiction collection of the Tri-Valley Community Library covering LGBTQ topics are missing and presumed stolen.
“This may be only six books, but it was the entire category in the YA section taken all at once,” said Vanessa Stone, president of the Tri-Valley Community Library Board.
The community and school libraries occupy a shared space at Tri-Valley School in Healy. The librarian noticed the empty shelf on May 25, the last day of school. More than a month has passed and the books have not reappeared.
“We sincerely hope someone has taken these books home to enjoy and peruse, but inadvertently forgot to check them out at the circulation desk,” reads an email from the Tri-Valley Library Community Board of Directors sent to patrons this week.
The email asks patrons to check their own library books to see if any of the books in question were accidentally taken without being checked out. The missing books can be returned in the book depository outside the library doors, no questions asked.
The library gave a deadline of Sunday, July 16, for the books to be anonymously returned.
“If they are not in the return bin by Sunday, July 16, at 2:30 p.m., the library will be filing a report with the state troopers,” the email states. “Taking books from the library is a theft. It is a crime that is punishable by law. We will take measures to find and prosecute the thief.”
After the weekend, the board may email patrons a list of the books for help in raising funds to buy replacement books.
Meanwhile, library and school officials are reviewing camera footage of the school and library.
“Potentially, a teen took these books for their own reading since it is a sensitive topic and it’s possible a young person would be uncomfortable checking them out,” Stone said in an updated email. “But because it was all of the books at once, while the library is hopeful, it is more likely they were stolen.”
The six books that disappeared are similar to seven books that caused a controversy among parents at the end of the school year when they were deliberately moved to a non-Young Adult section of the library — not the shelf they should be sitting on, making them easy to find.
After waiting more than one month, the library decided to post a public appeal.
“Censorship in any form is not allowed in public schools or public libraries,” the email continued. “If you disagree with a book’s topic, leave it on the shelf for someone else. Please familiarize yourself with laws regarding everyones’ right to read. If you are concerned about reading material for your own child, please coordinate with the librarian but you cannot dictate what other people’s children can read or access in a public arena.”
Anyone with information about the missing books can contact any library board member or the librarian. Send information or concerns to TVCL.Board@gmail.com
These are the missing books, all labeled in the Young Adult category, along with the replacement cost.
• “The ABC’s of LGBT+” by Ashley Marvel ($16.03)
• “Gender Explorer” by Juno Roche ($16.68)
• Stonewall” by Ann Bausum ($17.79)
• This Book is Gay” by Juno Dawson ($11.69-$99)
• What’s the T?” by Juno Dawson ($12.51)
• “The New Queer Conscience” by Adam Eli ($8.99)