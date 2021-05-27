Four former employees — including former Fairbanks Police Chief Nancy Reeder — stepped forward to talk about gender-based discrimination in the police department to support the claim of Alana Malloy, who quit and sued the city earlier this week.
Former Detective Malloy, who has worked for the department for 16 years, left the department and filed a complaint Monday, saying that she experienced “hostility and retaliation” after “standing up against sexual harassment and discrimination,” according to her resignation letter and complaint filed in Alaska Superior Court.
Reeder and three former officers — Peggy Sullivan, Spencer DeWaele and Alex Wells — reached out to Malloy’s attorney, James Davis, to support Malloy’s claim. The former employees, whose combined experience in the department spans more than 35 years, also spoke about the lack of gender diversity, discriminatory hiring practices and limited professional opportunities for female officers in the department.
Police Chief Ron Dupee said the department is striving to hire more people, regardless of gender, and is working to improve the promotional process within the department to address the issues.
“We’re not going to exclude anyone based on any factors, you know, race, religion, sex,” he said. “In all reality, we are one community, all the cultures that make up Fairbanks. And that’s the police department that we need to see as well and we need everybody’s help to make the Fairbanks police department a diverse police department.”
In support of Malloy’s claim
Detective Malloy quit on Monday, saying she was repeatedly asked in the workplace about her sex life. According to her claim, she was also passed over for a promotion and excluded from work on major investigations after she went to the hiring department and other city officials to stop personal inquiries.
Chief Dupee responded that the department is not going to publicly address the allegations before court, but said he saw “gross misrepresentations and outright falsehoods” in Malloy’s resignation notice.
In one of the letters of support, former Sgt. DeWaele wrote that he was a witness to Malloy’s harassment by the department’s supervisors and command staff.
“I was appalled by this behavior and that it could occur within a professional police department,” DeWaele wrote. “I believe that this offensive and entirely inappropriate behavior was because Ms. Malloy was a female.”
All four letters from former employees expressed support for Malloy and praised her professionalism. Retired officer Sullivan called Malloy a strong female officer who “has served with integrity and determination and does not deserve to be ridiculed, publicly shamed and dismissed by the city or the police department.”
Reeder, who worked for the Anchorage Police Department before becoming Fairbanks police chief, said she has known and collaborated with Malloy since 2014 and witnessed the mistreatment Malloy experienced. She added that it wasn’t a unique situation.
“I heard often about the issues of mistreatment toward females at FPD,” Reeder wrote. “The significant lack of female officers at the FPD was indicative of a problem within the agency.”
Lack of female officers in FPD
The first and only female Fairbanks police chief, Reeder was hired in 2019. She said that city officials warned her of “deeply entrenched ‘good ol’ boy culture’ within the police department” and she was hired “because they needed someone from outside the police department to address and dismantle that culture.”
Reeder left a little more than a year later.
As of now, out of 34 police officers employed with the department, only three are women. In other divisions, one of the two evidence custodians, both data management clerks and the administrative assistant are women.
Sullivan, who served in the department from 1985 until 2006, said that during her time, female police officers at the department were also rare. In fact, she was the first female officer to retire from the department.
“Only three female officers have retired during the history of the police department,” Sullivan wrote in her letter.
When Dupee came to the department 16 years ago, he said the department had four female officers, and back in January of this year, there were five.
“Throughout that time period, there’s, for the most part, been more than one female officer,” he said.“It ebbs and flows.”
DeWaele, employed by the department from 2017 to March 2021, worked in the patrol division and was in charge of the FPD Recruitment Team. He said he felt frustrated with the hiring practices in the department.
“While overseeing the recruitment team, I reported discriminatory hiring practices by the Fairbanks Police Department’s administration to the city of Fairbanks human resources director,” he wrote. “I provided instances of gender-based discrimination to the city and I do not feel that these concerns were taken seriously.”
Dupee said that whenever the department receives a female candidate, “if they’re qualified, and they pass our background, we’re hiring them. We’re trying to grow our numbers as quickly as possible.”
Hiring more female officers — and hiring more officers in general — is a challenge at the Fairbanks Police Department. With 34 officers currently, the department is 11 officers short, Dupee said.
Former Police Chief Eric Jewkes said that the hiring issue is not unique to Fairbanks. Departments across the country are struggling to bring in new people, with the image of the profession changing.
“Police is not a desirable field anymore,” he said.
Dupee said that the remoteness of Fairbanks and limited ability to give financial incentives to new employees adds to the hiring challenges, but the department is working to address this issue. In recruiting, the department staff emphasizes Fairbanks’ family-oriented community. They also are using more people to do background checks for candidates and are implementing an electronic application system to simplify the process and get candidates from across the country.
Limited opportunities for female officers
Besides a lack of female officers, Sullivan said she witnessed a police culture that limited the opportunities for female and minority officers.
“During my time, I have seen firsthand that female officers were rarely promoted to any ranking positions, were subjected to unequal pay, and were expected to adhere to a different set of expectations,” she wrote.
“The challenges I faced 36 years ago should not still be occurring in 2021,” she said.
Dupee said that besides a lieutenant, Amy Davis, and Malloy, only male officers got promoted within the department.
“Detective Malloy, becoming a detective was the last promotion that any female has had within the department,” he said. “Prior to that, all the females were officers and retired in that status.”
To address the issue, the department is revamping the promotional process, “trying to do something different and using assessment centers rather than the traditional written tests,” Dupee said.
Retired Officer Wells worked for the police department from 1995 to 2015 and wrote that she didn’t receive equal opportunities for training and career development. While she enrolled in some training programs, she said she was denied enrolling in many more.
“I was consistently denied opportunities for training and then would watch as often junior male counterparts received that same training I had requested,” she wrote. “This overtly diminished my opportunities for career development and professional advancement. This in turn materially affected my earnings and decreased my retirement.”
Malloy, who always wanted to be a detective and worked at the department for 16 years, said she expected to be treated differently going into the profession.
“I think I understood at the beginning — or at least that’s how it was — that there’s a certain amount that you have to put up with in this profession to be in this profession as a female officer,” she said. “At the end of the day, at some point, that has to change. Just because I wanted to be a police officer, that doesn’t mean that I should have had to accept that as a circumstance of being hired.”
Malloy said she felt frustrated the city didn’t address her situation, in part because other female employees might experience harassment and discrimination as well.
“I know that there are other women in policing in our department that are still struggling with the same thing,” she said. “If, after 16 years of work, I was having a hard time coming forward, I don’t know how much of a chance they stand with even less time on.”
