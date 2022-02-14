Ice carving season is officially here with the opening of the 2022 World Ice Art Championships. Gates open at noon today at the park’s home at the Tanana Valley Fairgrounds, 1800 College Road. The first contest for carvers is the multi-block competition, starting today with the awards ceremony on Feb. 20. The double-block competition starts Feb. 20 with awards given on Feb. 25. The single-block contest starts on Feb. 25 with its awards announced March 2. A family snow competition and a youth ice carving competition also take place in March. For more on the park, including admission, tickets, and details on the contests and events, see www.icealaska.org.
Let the ice fly: World Ice Art Championships start today
- Staff report
