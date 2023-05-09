Families danced jigs and ate moose soup and fry bread Friday afternoon at a family fiddle dance at Weller Elementary School.
Kelly Thrun, the principal of Weller Elementary, partnered with the Alaska Native Education and Fairbanks Native Association Johnson O’Malley Program to make the event happen. She said her goal is to have school activities reflect the community they’re located in. Thrun, who has been the principal since July 2021, said she has been working to do more cultural and family-connected activities at Weller.
Kellie Lynch, cultural coordinator at Alaska Native Education, took over the science room and taught students the fiddle dances throughout the week. Thrun even joined a class of first graders to learn the jigs and said she sensed feelings of happiness and joyfulness from the students engaged in the fun activities.
Lynch, who is originally from New Jersey, said that she taught students how to duck dance, rabbit dance, jig and how to bead necklaces.
“It’s important for Native students to see culture in schools and see that schools support them,” she said. She said activities like the fiddle dance give students feelings of ownership and belonging at their school.
Students danced around as Indian Pete and the Fiddlers filled the school’s gym with music. The fiddle group, made up of Pete Peter, Arnie Steinke, Rebecca Dunne and Kayt Sunwood, promotes traditional fiddling.
“The key component is participation and belonging,” Peter said.
“Fiddle and dance go together,” he said. He said fiddle dancing brings people together to smile and have fun in addition to sharing food and Athabascan culture.
The line for moose soup and fry bread wrapped around the gym as volunteers passed out the food.
Stephanie Morning, of ANE student support services, said that volunteers started frying 900 pieces of fry bread at 1:30 p.m. Friday.
One boy said, “It tastes like a donut.”
Shelby Walter, a student at Weller Elementary, said that she liked learning the dances at school. Her mom, Tammy Walter, who is a substitute and recess supervisor at the school, said the event was a great way to share the culture and they had a great time.
Emily Vockeroth of Stars of Gold Readers said that hoards of kids came running when they heard there were free books.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.