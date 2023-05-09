Families danced jigs and ate moose soup and fry bread Friday afternoon at a family fiddle dance at Weller Elementary School.

Kelly Thrun, the principal of Weller Elementary, partnered with the Alaska Native Education and Fairbanks Native Association Johnson O’Malley Program to make the event happen. She said her goal is to have school activities reflect the community they’re located in. Thrun, who has been the principal since July 2021, said she has been working to do more cultural and family-connected activities at Weller.

