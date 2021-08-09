The green bank of the Yukon River is empty and quiet in July, and so are other parts of the village of Tanana. The beach where residents used to line up with their boats and catch fish has no one cleaning and cutting fish, and the dog yards, usually loud with barks and yelps, have no dogs to greet you.
Fishing, mushing and trapping is slowly going away, changing the lifestyle in Interior villages like Tanana.
“Life out here in rural Alaska, in the villages all up and down the Yukon River, has been just turned upside down completely,” said long-time Tanana resident Stan Zuray. “Now people are just sitting in the villages, not trapping, not running dogs, not going to fish camp.”
Fishing
Fishing is disappearing for many reasons. As salmon runs get smaller, subsistence salmon fishing gets restricted to protect the fish population. This year, salmon fishing has been restricted for most of the summer, making it hard for village residents to provide food for their families, feed their dogs and uphold traditions.
While people can still catch some other types of fish, going to fish camp is expensive, with gas needed to get to the river and power boats. Besides, the small catch does not justify the expenses.
“For all the families that get raised on the river — who’s going to do that when there’s no money?“ Zuray said. “Pretty soon, probably a few people who go to fish camp will be recreational people. It would be like going to your cottage up in New Hampshire — working in Boston, living in Boston and going to a little cottage.”
The disappearance of fishing stops traditions from being passed on, with kids missing out on learning how to catch and cook fish, and elders who have the knowledge getting older.
“For us, subsistence is a way of life and how we teach our young,” said 27-year-old Janessa Newman from Huslia. “Me, personally, I figured I don’t know if I want kids because I don’t know how to raise them without subsistence fishing, without access to our traditions.”
Mushing
Low fish affects not only people, but also their dogs. Without chum salmon, mushers struggle to feed their dog teams, and many of them end up getting rid of some or all of their dogs.
“Tanana was the doggiest village on the Yukon or in the state for that matter, but one disaster fall fish season where the state closed all fishing changed that,” Zuray said. “More than half the dogs are gone now, and the major kennels are a fraction of what they were.”
Another musher from Tanana, Pat Moore, started selling and giving away dogs last year. From the 42-dog team Moore has with his daughter, Courtney Agnes, they have only 19 dogs at the moment and plan on keeping between six or 10 — which is enough to run a team but not the big races.
“Dogs in this community have been cut by more than half,” Moore said. “Some are sold, some are given away. One guy, he was down to three dogs, and now he’s down to none.”
“I don’t think the numbers in the whole village are going to ever come back,” he added. “It’s just too tough.”
Trapping
Another tradition disappearing from the villages is trapping. While legally you can still trap in the state of Alaska, Zuray said that the local trappers feel the effect of the national and worldwide anti-trapping movement.
Several states banned trapping, which reduced the market where you can sell fur.
“Pretty much everybody is admitting that the movement has successfully eliminated trapping as a viable option for making any money,” he said. “If somebody wanted some wool fur for their family, to put on packers and stuff like that, or maybe if somebody wanted some mutton hatch, you might do that. But you know that’s not going to put food on a table. That’s not going to raise a family.”
Not that long ago, that was possible for rural Alaskans like Zuray, who raised his family on fishing and trapping
“That has been my life, I mean literally my life,” he said. “I’m not somebody sitting in a village saying one thing and doing the other thing. That was what I did all these years.”
Zuray said he plans to continue to trap, even though he does it less.
“I’m older, I have a little money behind me, I have all the tools I need,” he said. “But somebody like my son, he needs the money, he’s developing the household. It’s terrible for the young people.”
Overall impacts
The changes in lifestyle affects Alaska Natives on many levels.
“Fishing restrictions are more challenging for Native people than for commercial fishermen,” Newman said. “For us, it affects our emotional well being and health. And we are already so restricted to access to mental health.”
Zuray said he is surprised he is not more shaken by the lifestyle turning upside down, but he is worried about the effects of it on the younger generation.
“It’s just unbelievably, extremely sad to see all these young people and this generation growing up, who maybe started doing some of these things and now have it ripped away from them,” he said. “
He said he is worried about the loss of traditions and lifestyles and modern changes, like more drug and alcohol problems in the villages.
“Culturally, what’s going to happen in these villages with the loss of all that tradition?,” he said. “You can’t replace that. You can’t ship in people to have workshops to teach people fishing. I think it’s incredibly sad what’s happening.”
