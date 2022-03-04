Alaskans will get a $1,300 energy relief check to help with high fuel costs and inflation under a plan by the House majority coalition.
The one-time payment would be made at the same time that Alaskans receive their Permanent Fund dividends.
An estimated $900 million would be needed to fund the payments. The dollars would come from the state’s projected budget surplus from higher oil royalties driven by oil prices that have topped $100.
The relief checks need legislative approval. The House Finance Committee is expected to see the proposal as early as Friday as part of an updated operating budget.
While many lawmakers want to send some of the surplus money into state savings accounts, there also is early support for energy relief checks.
“Our residents are suffering,” said Republican House Speaker Louise Stutes of Kodiak. “With the influx of new revenue, we are in a position to provide an energy relief check to Alaskans, and that is exactly what the House Coalition intends to do.”
“With the amount of revenue coming through the state right now, providing an energy relief check is the right thing to do,” said Eagle River Republican Kelly Merrick, who co-chairs the House Finance Committee.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy issued a statement after the bipartisan coalition announced the $1,300 energy relief checks. Dunleavy said that the proposal is similar to his 50-50 plan for the PFD, which increases the dividend payout.
“I am glad to hear that the House Coalition finally agrees with my proposal introduced last fall during the fourth legislative special session and in my FY22 supplemental budget to increase the 2021 PFD by an amount that follows my 50-50 Plan formula,” Dunleavy said on social media.
Dunleavy said he has been talking for months about the burden of high oil prices and inflation on Alaskans.
The energy relief check is not the same as the governor’s 50-50 plan, which would be written into the Constitution, a spokesperson for the House Coalition said, noting that the checks are a one-time payment for immediate assistance.
The coalition, however, said it supports a competing formula to the governor’s 50-50 proposal for Permanent Fund distributions.
The governor is proposing to evenly divide the draw from the fund's earning reserves to pay for government services and the dividend.
The House Coalition supports an alternative plan for a 75-25 split that would spend three-quarters on state services and the remainder on dividends.