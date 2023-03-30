Moonrise

Wood smoke rises from an ice fishing hut on Chena Lake. The borough’s nonattainment area, which includes Fairbanks and North Pole, has had some of the nation’s worst air quality dating as far back as 2009, due in large part to smoke from wood stoves.

News-Miner photo

The Alaska Legislature is encouraging the Environmental Protection Agency to create a woodstove certification program unique to Fairbanks.

House Joint Resolution 11, which the Legislature passed Wednesday, also calls for the state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) to create “an economically and legally defensible implementation plan” for the Fairbanks North Star Borough nonattainment area.

