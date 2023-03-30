The Alaska Legislature is encouraging the Environmental Protection Agency to create a woodstove certification program unique to Fairbanks.
House Joint Resolution 11, which the Legislature passed Wednesday, also calls for the state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) to create “an economically and legally defensible implementation plan” for the Fairbanks North Star Borough nonattainment area.
“Improving air quality is a complex issue that requires collaboration and a multi-pronged approach,” Rep. Will Stapp (R–Fairbanks), the resolution’s primary sponsor, said in a news release.
The resolution highlights health concerns associated with fine particle pollution, or PM2.5, in the borough, particularly during winter. Numerous studies identified wood burning as the greatest contributor of PM2.5 pollution, and according to the resolution, the state’s implementation plans resulted in a significant reduction in PM2.5 emissions.
The resolution goes on to call the EPA’s national wood heater certification program “deeply flawed” because EPA-certified appliances installed in the borough area failing to decrease PM2.5 emissions.
“This resolution recognizes the tremendous efforts of the people of the North Star Borough to come into compliance, only to have the EPA change the regulations they previously set,” Stapp says in the news release. “This resolution offers the opportunity for common sense solutions, particularly for the people of that community.”
The EPA issued a proposed partial disapproval/partial approval of Alaska’s Serious State Implementation Plan in January. The Serious SIP is the state’s proposed action to address the Fairbanks/North Pole particulate matter pollution as the borough has some of the worst wintertime air pollution in the nation, driven largely by the use of wood stoves as a heating source during the cold months. The area’s natural inversion, where a layer of cold air is trapped below a layer of warmer air, compounds the situation since it traps air pollution and prevents it from being dispersed.
The federal agency proposes to reject components because the state failed to support conclusions that emission controls for coal and oil-fired plants are economically and/or technologically infeasible; did not recommend control strategies for commercial, industrial and residential heating sources such as ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD); or did not adopt adequate contingency measures, among other items.
The resolution also expresses concern about green energy sources, stating that the EPA appears to be turning its attention to sources of heat that don’t work well in the subarctic winter, such as electric heat pumps. It also calls for more affordable sources of heat for Interior Alaska to help address the “core threat to clean and healthy winter air in Fairbanks.”
In addition to Stapp, resolution sponsors included Reps. Ashley Carrick, Maxine Dibert, Frank Tomaszewski, Mike Prax, Mike Cronk and nine other state representatives.