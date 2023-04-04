The Alaska Legislature is considering a bill that creates harsher prison sentences related to the state’s fentanyl crisis.
The House Judiciary Committee advanced the bill to the House Finance Committee on March 27, while the Senate Judiciary Committee heard the companion bill Friday. Gov. Mike Dunleavy sponsored House Bill 66 and its Senate companion SB 64, with the intent to hold drug dealers, distributors and manufacturers to higher accountability for opioid and fentanyl-related drug overdose deaths.
HB 66’s major tenets include raising penalties from manslaughter to second-degree murder and raising the minimum sentencing to 15 years and a maximum of 99 years for the sale of methamphetamine, opioids and other high-level drugs that result in death. Those convicted of selling any amount of illegal opioids would rise to seven years, and some felony drug convictions would be exempt from sentence reductions for good behavior or “good time.” Alaska “good time” policy affords inmates the opportunity to serve a reduced sentence for good behavior.
Alaska has seen a rise in drug overdose deaths connected to fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is mixed in with other drugs such heroin, cocaine or methamphetamine. According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, a small amount of fentanyl can result in a fatal overdose.
“Between 2020 and 2021 we saw an explosion ... in the number of overdose deaths that are state experienced,” Alaska’s Deputy Attorney General John Skidmore said during a Feb. 27 hearing.
He attributed the increase in illicit fentanyl distribution and use to greed, notingthat drug dealers could increase their profits by reducing the dosage.
“The fact that it kills their customers, they don’t care,” Skidmore said. “Their business model allows them to increase their profits.”
He added the fentanyl comes from Outside and out of the country and has been increasing over the past few years.
“We’ve already made it a crime, but it’s not enough to deter increased use of fentanyl and substances across the state,” Skidmore said.
The state has leveled eight manslaughter charges for drug overdose deaths between 2018 and 2022, including a 2018 case in which four people were connected to a death. One person, a re-seller, was sentenced for manslaughter, two friends who freely distributed the drug pleaded to lesser charges, and the original dealer couldn’t be prosecuted. Two manslaughter charges stemming from separate incidents were filed and are still pending.
Skidmore acknowledged HB 66 alone wouldn’t reduce the harm. He said a federal bill called Bruce’s Law sponsored by Sen. Lisa Murkowski aims to raise awareness and education about the drug’s dangers. He added the ultimate goal is to pursue and hold accountable high-level dealers and distributors, not friends who share drugs that might result in unintentional overdose deaths.
Skidmore clarified the 99-year sentence was something for the court to consider when taking into account prior felonies and other factors.
“Case law shows that second-class murder has a typical sentence of 20 to 30 years,” Skidmore said. “It’s not likely you would end up in a scenario where someone had distributed drugs to somebody else ... is going to be looking at 99 years.”
Public support
Several groups and individuals spoke in favor of the harsher legislation during a March 22 Senate Judicial Committee hearing, including Anchorage resident Sandy Snodgrass, the mother of Bruce Snodgrass. Bruce died in Oct. 1, 2021, from a fentanyl overdose after taking what he assumed was another drug.
“This law, I think, is one of the tools that can be used in prosecutions to negotiate with lower-level drug dealers,” Snodgrass said. “We need to use every tool we have.”
Instead, like Skidmore, she sees it as a way to come down hard on drug traffickers.
“That person that provided my son with the drug that day is probably a person with [a] substance abuse disorder, so I do not believe prison is the appropriate place for them unless they have a long criminal history and are felons,” Snodgrass said. “They need help.”
Karen Malcolm Smith recounted her 25-year-old son Dylan Fuhs’ seven-year drug addiction battle that resulted in his 2017 death from heroin. Smith said her son had briefly allowed a woman to stay at his apartment, who then refused to leave and started using the apartment as a trap house before Fuhs ejected the woman from the residence.
Smith said the woman was connected to a drug ring who set up temporary shop. She, too, argued for harsher prison sentences.
“Every person who sells drugs is aware that fentanyl could be laced in the drugs. So I implore you to vote yes because we are losing a generation,” Smith said.
Julie Bouchard of Palmer lost her son, Taegge, in July 2021 to a fentanyl overdose.
“[My son] actually trusted this person but was deceived to death,” Bouchard said. “I personally know five other mothers who lost their children to fentanyl.”
She also favored the harsher sentencing.
“We need to treat this seriously and charge these people with second-degree murder,” Bouchard said. “Getting them off the streets and locking them up is the only way to ensure the only way they aren’t killing our kids.”
House and Senate Republicans favored the legislation as well.
Rep. Jamie Allard (R-Eagle River) on March 24 favored the harsher penalties, noting “the rampant drug problem we have” and the state “lightening its laws.”
“I am tired of criminals getting away with everything,” Allard said. “We need to be harder, stricter and the punishment needs to fit the crime.”
Rep. Craig Johnson (R-Anchorage) on March 24 said he hopes the state never has to use any part of the proposed legislation.
“I hope this bill puts a big, red ‘Do Not Enter Alaska’ sign for people who deal and sell drugs are told at the border ‘don’t come here, you’re going to prison, you’re not going to be happy,’” Johnson said.
Senate Majority Leader Cathy Giessel (R-Anchorage) noted that many dealers with substance abuse problems often get service when under controlled environments.
“I don’t have a negative feeling about this idea that they would not be eligible for ‘good time’ reduction,” Giessel said in a Friday hearing. “The longer they are in a controlled environment, the higher the chance they are clean longer. These folks are dealing with some pretty serious drugs here.”
Some resistance and concerns
During previous House Judiciary hearings, Rep. David Eastman (R-Wasilla) and Rep. Andrew Gray (D-Anchorage) spoke against it.
Gray wanted to limit sentencing changes over concerns that it would indiscriminately target both dealers and friends who provided another person opioids.
“I don’t think someone who gives somebody an oxycodone tab should go to prison for seven to 11 years,” Gray said.
Rep. David Eastman (R-Wasilla) sided with Gray on expanding the sentencing.
“It became ‘We need to have harsher penalties and that we can’t have enough penalties or too harsh penalties’ on anyone that’s involved in basically cases, in my view, that just’s an infraction dealing with an illicit substance,” Eastman said.
Many of the Judiciary Committee Republicans favored the bill.
During a Friday Senate Judiciary hearing, Sen. Matt Claman had concerns about signaling out low-level offenders from major drug traffickers and dealers. He also asked the justification behind limiting “good time” behavior attached to drug-related offenses.
Skidmore said the concept is that drug distributors, including those whose products include fentanyl, “should have stiffer penalty as a response to those increased overdose deaths.”
He added Dunleavy’s administration is open to adjusting the legislation’s “good time” component.
Sen. Jesse Kiehl (D-Juneau) on Friday said many prison-related drug treatment options are only available toward the end of an inmate’s sentence. He said two recommendations in the past six months call for more resources devoted to post-release drug rehabilitation.
“Neither of [those recommendations] call for increased time in,” Kiehl said. “As I’m grappling at this, I’m looking at things this administration has put out and trying to square them with this legislation.”