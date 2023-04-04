Fentanyl

Shutterstock

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that can be between 50 and 100 times more potent than morphine.

 Shutterstock

The Alaska Legislature is considering a bill that creates harsher prison sentences related to the state’s fentanyl crisis.

The House Judiciary Committee advanced the bill to the House Finance Committee on March 27, while the Senate Judiciary Committee heard the companion bill Friday. Gov. Mike Dunleavy sponsored House Bill 66 and its Senate companion SB 64, with the intent to hold drug dealers, distributors and manufacturers to higher accountability for opioid and fentanyl-related drug overdose deaths.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.