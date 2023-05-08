The following teleconferences are scheduled to be held at the Fairbanks Legislative Information Office, 1292 Sadler Way, Suite 308. Hearings are subject to change. For the most current and complete listing of hearings, visit www.akleg.gov or call the LIO at 907-452-4448. www.AlaskaLegislature.tv has a live stream of all standing committee meetings online.
9 a.m. House Fisheries Committee
HB 169: Fisheries Rehabilitation Permit/Project
9 a.m. Senate Finance Committee
SB 140: Internet for Schools
SB 48: Carbon Offset Program on State Land (pending referral)
3:15 p.m. House Labor & Commerce Committee
SB 93: Fishermen’s Fund: Vessel Owner Claims (pending referral)
1:30 p.m. Senate Finance Committee
SB 138: Elections; Voter Reg.; Campaigns
3 p.m. House State Affairs Committee
HB 4: Elections: Repeal Rank Choice/Open Primary
9 a.m. Senate Finance Committee
SB 95: License Plates: Specialty Organizations
9 a.m. Senate Finance Committee
SB 125: AK Housing Finance Corp: Sustain Energy
10:15 am House Energy Committee
HB 121: Utilities: Renewable Portfolio Standard
1:30 p.m. Senate Transportation Committee
SB 141: Naming Raymond & Esther Conquest Bridge
SB 129: Matt Glover Bike Path