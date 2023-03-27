The following teleconferences are scheduled to be held at the Fairbanks Legislative Information Office, 1292 Sadler Way, Suite 308. Hearings are subject to change. For the most current and complete listing of hearings, visit www.akleg.gov or call the LIO at 907-452-4448. www.AlaskaLegislature.tv has a live stream of all standing committee meetings online.
8 a.m. House Education Committee
HB 21: School/University Employee Health Insurance
1:30 p.m. Senate Labor & Commerce Committee
SB 74: Physical Therapy Licensure Compact
SB 75: Aud. & Speech-Lang Interstate Compact
SB 84: Money Transmission; Virtual Currency
SB 45: Direct Health Agreement: Not Insurance
9 a.m. Senate Finance Committee
SB 12: Address Confidentiality Program
SB 57: Adult Home Care; Med Assistance
HB 62: Renewable Energy Grant Fund
10 a.m. House Fisheries Committee
HB 95: Natl. Res. Water Nomination/Designation
1 p.m. House Military & Veterans’ Affairs Committee
HB 85: Professional Licensing; Temp Permits
1 p.m. House Transportation Committee
HB 8: Electric-Assisted Bicycles
1:30 p.m. Senate Community & Regional Affairs Committee
SB 103: Peer Support Counseling Program
3 p.m. House Health & Social Services Committee
HB 57: Emergency Med. Svcs: Review Organizations
3 p.m. House State Affairs Committee
HB 37: Elections, Voting, Ballots
HB 129: Voter Registration
8 a.m. House Education Committee
HB 71: School District Online Checkbook
1 p.m. House Resources Committee
HB 125: Trapping Cabins on State Land
1:30 p.m. Senate Labor & Commerce Committee
SB 83: Professional Licensing; Temp Permits
SB 88: Retirement Systems; Define Benefit Opt.
10 a.m. House Fisheries Committee
HB 19: Registration of Boats: Exemption
1 p.m. House Transportation Committee
HB 128: Oil Terminal Facility
3 p.m. House State Affairs Committee
HB 130: Election Interference, Fraud, Misconduct
HB 131: Voting Machines and Vote Tally Systems
HB 132: Elections: Ballot, Voting, Security
3:30 p.m. Senate Health & Social Services Committee
SJR 10: Medicare Reimbursement
3:30 p.m. Senate State Affairs Committee
SB 71: Pay for AK Defense Force
5:15 p.m. House Education Committee
HB 105: Sex/Reproduction Education; Schools
1:30 p.m. Senate Labor & Commerce Committee
SB 83: Professional Licensing; Temp Permits
SB 84: Money Transmission; Virtual Currency
SB 89: Age for Tobacco/Nicotine/E-Cig; Tax E-Cig