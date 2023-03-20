The following teleconferences are scheduled to be held at the Fairbanks Legislative Information Office, 1292 Sadler Way, Suite 308. Hearings are subject to change. For the most current and complete listing of hearings, visit www.akleg.gov or call the LIO at 907-452-4448. www.AlaskaLegislature.tv has a live stream of all standing committee meetings online.
8 a.m. House Education Committee
HB 69: Reclassification of First Class Cities
1 p.m. House Resources Committee
HJR 11: Address Air Pollution in Fairbanks
HB 103: Extend Alaska Minerals Commission
1:30 p.m. House Finance Committee
HB 79: Approp: Supplemental
1:30 p.m. Senate Judiciary Committee
SB 104: Civil Legal Services Fund
1:30 p.m. Senate Labor & Commerce Committee
SB 88: Retirement Systems; Define Benefit Opt.
3:30 p.m. Senate Education Committee
SB 13: University: Textbooks/Materials Cost
3:30 p.m. Senate Resources Committee
SJR 8: Nat’l Park Service; Hunting in Preserves
3:30 p.m. House Tribal Affairs Committee
HB 26: Council for Alaska Native Languages
8 a.m. House Community & Regional Affairs Committee
HB 17: Contraceptives Coverage: Insure; Med Assist
HB 61: Limitations on Firearms Restrictions
3 p.m. House State Affairs Committee
HB 81: Vehicles/Boats: Transfer on Death Title
5:15 p.m. House Education Committee
HB 65: Increase Base Student Allocation
1 p.m. House Resources Committee
HB 83: Citizen Advisory Comm on Federal Areas
2:30 p.m. House Finance Committee
HB 39: Approp: Operating Budget/Loans/Fund; Supp
HB 41: Approp: Mental Health Budget
1:30 p.m. Senate Judiciary Committee
SB 64: Controlled Sub.; Homicide; Good Time Deduc.
1:30 p.m. Senate Labor & Commerce Committee
SB 88: Retirement Systems; Defined Benefit Opt.
3:30 p.m. Senate State Affairs Committee
SB 46: Brain Injury Awareness Month