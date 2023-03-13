The following teleconferences are scheduled to be held at the Fairbanks Legislative Information Office, 1292 Sadler Way, Suite 308. Hearings are subject to change. For the most current and complete listing of hearings, visit www.akleg.gov or call the LIO at 907-452-4448. www.AlaskaLegislature.tv has a live stream of all standing committee meetings online.
1:30 p.m. Senate Judiciary Committee
SB 61: U.S. President Elect. Popular Vote Compact
3 p.m. House Tribal Affairs Committee
HB 26: Council for Alaska Native Languages
3:15 p.m. House Labor & Commerce Committee
HB 58: Adult Home Care; Med Assistance
3:30 p.m. Senate Resources Committee
HJR 5: Alaska Fisheries; Troll Fisheries
SB 67: PFAS Use Firefighting
9 a.m. Senate Finance Committee
SB 81: Office of Victims’ Rights: Compensation
SB 29: Civics Education; Est AK Cvcs Ed Comm
SB 98: Power Cost Equalization Endowment Fund
10 a.m. House Fisheries Committee
HB 92: Fishermen’s Fund: Vessel Owner Claims
3 p.m. House State Affairs Committee
HB 2: Contracts: Prohibit Israel Discrimination
3:30 p.m. Senate State Affairs Committee
SB 46: Brain Injury Awareness Month
SB 21: Strategic Plans for State Agencies
SB 9: Alaska Sunset Commission
1 p.m. House Resources Committee
HB 49: Carbon Offset Program on State Land
1:30 p.m. Senate Community & Regional Affairs Committee
SB 77: Muni Prop Tax Exemption/Tax Blighted Prop
3 p.m. House Health & Social Services Committee
HB 52: No Patient Left Alone Act
3 p.m. House State Affairs Committee
HJR 4: Honoring the Alaska-Korea Relationship
HB 53: State Identification Card for Prisoners
HB 15: Peer Support Counseling Program