The following teleconferences are scheduled to be held at the Fairbanks Legislative Information Office, 1292 Sadler Way, Suite 308. Hearings are subject to change. For the most current and complete listing of hearings, visit www.akleg.gov or call the LIO at 907-452-4448. www.AlaskaLegislature.tv has a live stream of all standing committee meetings online.
Monday
1 p.m. — House Resources Committee
SB 10 — Hunting/Trapping/Fishing: Disabled Vets
1:30 p.m. — Senate Labor & Commerce Committee
SB 60 — Repeal Workers’ Comp Appeals Commission
Tuesday
1 p.m. — House Military & Veterans’ Affairs Committee
HJR 4 — Honoring the Alaska-Korea Relationship
HB 76 — Pay for AK Defense Force
3 p.m. — House State Affairs Committee
HJR 3: — Concealed Handgun Reciprocity b/w States
3:30 p.m. — Senate Health & Social Services Committee
SB 51 — Controlled Substance Data: Exempt Veterinarian
SB 59 — Runaways; DFCS/DOH; Duties/Licensing/Info
3:30 p.m. — Senate State Affairs Committee
SB 30 — Filipino American History Month
SJR 6 — Honoring the Alaska-Korea Relationship
SB 12 — Address Confidentiality Program
SB 22 — Proclaim Juneteenth Day a Holiday
Wednesday
1 p.m. — House Judiciary Committee
HB 66 — Controlled Sub.; Homicide; Good Time Deduc.
1:30 p.m. — Senate Labor & Commerce Committee
SB 70 — Owner & Contractor Controlled Insurance
3:30 p.m. — Senate Education Committee
SB 43 — Health & Personal Safety Education
Thursday
10:15 a.m. — House Energy Committee
HB 74 — Geothermal Resources
1 p.m. — House Transportation Committee
HB 81 — Vehicles/Boats: Transfer on Death Title
1:30 p.m. — Senate Community & Regional Affairs Committee
SB 16 — AK Community Health Aide Appreciation Day
3:30 p.m. — Senate Health & Social Services Committee
SB 8 — Repeal Certificate of Need Program