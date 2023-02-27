The following teleconferences are scheduled to be held at the Fairbanks Legislative Information Office, 1292 Sadler Way, Suite 308. Hearings are subject to change. For the most current and complete listing of hearings, visit www.akleg.gov or call the LIO at 907-452-4448. www.AlaskaLegislature.tv has a live stream of all standing committee meetings online.

Monday

1 p.m. — House Resources Committee

SB 10 — Hunting/Trapping/Fishing: Disabled Vets

1:30 p.m. — Senate Labor & Commerce Committee

SB 60 — Repeal Workers’ Comp Appeals Commission

Tuesday

1 p.m. — House Military & Veterans’ Affairs Committee

HJR 4 — Honoring the Alaska-Korea Relationship

HB 76 — Pay for AK Defense Force

3 p.m. — House State Affairs Committee

HJR 3: — Concealed Handgun Reciprocity b/w States

3:30 p.m. — Senate Health & Social Services Committee

SB 51 — Controlled Substance Data: Exempt Veterinarian

SB 59 — Runaways; DFCS/DOH; Duties/Licensing/Info

3:30 p.m. — Senate State Affairs Committee

SB 30 — Filipino American History Month

SJR 6 — Honoring the Alaska-Korea Relationship

SB 12 — Address Confidentiality Program

SB 22 — Proclaim Juneteenth Day a Holiday

Wednesday

1 p.m. — House Judiciary Committee

HB 66 — Controlled Sub.; Homicide; Good Time Deduc.

1:30 p.m. — Senate Labor & Commerce Committee

SB 70 — Owner & Contractor Controlled Insurance

3:30 p.m. — Senate Education Committee

SB 43 — Health & Personal Safety Education

Thursday

10:15 a.m. — House Energy Committee

HB 74 — Geothermal Resources

1 p.m. — House Transportation Committee

HB 81 — Vehicles/Boats: Transfer on Death Title

1:30 p.m. — Senate Community & Regional Affairs Committee

SB 16 — AK Community Health Aide Appreciation Day

3:30 p.m. — Senate Health & Social Services Committee

SB 8 — Repeal Certificate of Need Program