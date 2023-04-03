The following teleconferences are scheduled to be held at the Fairbanks Legislative Information Office, 1292 Sadler Way, Suite 308. Hearings are subject to change. For the most current and complete listing of hearings, visit www.akleg.gov or call the LIO at 907-452-4448. www.AlaskaLegislature.tv has a live stream of all standing committee meetings online.
1 p.m. House Resources Committee
HB 95: Natl. Res. Water Nomination/Designation
1:30 p.m. Senate Labor & Commerce Committee
SB 89: Age for Tobacco/Nicotine/E-Cig; Tax E-Cig
3:30 p.m. Senate Education Committee
SB 113: REAA Fund: Mt. Edgecumbe, Teacher Housing
SB 97: Teacher Recruitment; Lump Sum Payment
SB 110: School/University Employee Health Insur
3:30 p.m. Senate Resources Committee
SB 78: Hunt/Fish License for Nonresident Student
9 a.m. Senate Finance Committee
SB 22: Proclaim Juneteenth Day a Holiday
SB 74: Physical Therapy Licensure Compact
SB 75: Aud. & Speech-Lang Interstate Compact
3:30 p.m. Senate Health & Social Services Committee
SB 106: Home and Community-Based Waiver Services
8 a.m. House Education Committee
HB 148: AK Performance Scholarship; Eligibility
1 p.m. House Resources Committee
HB 120: Hunt/Fish License for Nonresident Student
1:30 p.m. Senate Labor & Commerce Committee
SB 85: Perm Fund; Employment; Eligibility
SB 45: Direct Health Agreement: Not Insurance
3:30 p.m. Senate Education Committee
SB 99: Financial Literacy Course in School
7:30 a.m. House Community & Regional Affairs Committee
HB 69: Reclassification of First Class Cities
HB 123: Articles of Incorporation for ANCSA Corps
3 p.m. House Health & Social Services Committee
HB 115: Naturopaths: Licensing; Practice
HB 96: Licensing: Drugs/Devices for Home Dialysis