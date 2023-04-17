The following teleconferences are scheduled to be held at the Fairbanks Legislative Information Office, 1292 Sadler Way, Suite 308. Hearings are subject to change. For the most current and complete listing of hearings, visit www.akleg.gov or call the LIO at 907-452-4448. www.AlaskaLegislature.tv has a live stream of all standing committee meetings online.
8 a.m. House Education Committee
HB 139: Correspondence Study Program Funding
1:30 p.m. Senate Finance Committee
SB 34: Citizen Advisory Comm on Federal Lands
SB 122: Apportion Taxable Income; Digital Business
1:30 p.m. Senate Labor & Commerce Committee
SB 94: Profession of Pharmacy
3:30 p.m. Senate Resources Committee
SB 69: Geothermal Resources
8 a.m. House Community & Regional Affairs
SB 77: Muni Prop Tax Exemption/Tax Blighted Prop
HB 99: Discrimination: Gender ID.; Sexual Orient.
10:15 a.m. House Energy Committee
HB 154: AK Housing Finance Corp: Sustain Energy
1:00 p.m. House Transportation Committee
HB 128: Oil Terminal Facility
3:00 p.m. House State Affairs Committee
HB 116: Restorative Justice Acct Appropriations
3:30 p.m. Senate State Affairs Committee
SB 95: License Plates: Specialty Organizations
1 p.m. House Resources Committee
HB 143: Advanced Recycling and Facilities
1:30 p.m. Senate Finance Committee
SB 53: Five-Year Involuntary Commitments
1:30 p.m. Senate Judiciary Committee
SB 70: Owner & Contractor Controlled Insurance
1:30 p.m. Senate Labor & Commerce Committee
SB 85: Perm Fund; Employment; Eligibility
SB 126: Architect/Engineer Registration Board
3:30 p.m. Senate Resources Committee
HJR 11: Address Air Pollution in Fairbanks
1 p.m. House Military & Veterans’ Affairs
HB 155: Establish AK Military Affairs Commission
1 p.m. House Transportation Committee
HB 124: License Requirements: Comm. Drivers
1:30 p.m. House Finance Committee
HB 58: Adult Home Care; Med Assistance
HB 59: Medicaid Eligibility: Postpartum Mothers
1:30 p.m. Senate Finance committee
SB 41: Approp: Capital/Supplemental
3:30 pm Senate State Affairs Committee
SB 62: Electric-Assisted Bicycles
8 a.m. House Education Committee
HB 144: Repeal Education Tax Credits Sunset
1:00 p.m. House Resources Committee
HB 98: State Ownership of Submerged Land
1:30 p.m. Senate Judiciary Committee
SB 128: Commercial Salmon Fishery Closure
3:30 p.m. Senate Resources Committee
SB 68: Public Notice for Water Rights
SB 82: Cook Inlet: New Admin Area; Permit Buyback
SB 48: Carbon Offset Program on State Land